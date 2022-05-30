Alcohol Addiction – What Treatment Options Are There for Men?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

Alcoholism is a medical condition depicted by an impaired capacity to control or stop unhealthy alcohol use irrespective of its adverse consequences.

Occurrences of alcoholism are usually referred to as alcohol addiction, alcohol dependence, and alcohol use disorder. Alcohol addiction can cause downstream physical and mental health issues, daily life problems, and social issues.

Luckily, the individual can use several efficient evidence-based treatment approaches to seek recovery.

Medication

When mixed with behavioral therapies and medication plays a significant role in alcohol addiction recovery. There are specific medicines to decrease addictive behaviors, improve mood, and reduce cravings. For example, the FDA recently approved lofexidine to reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings in people treated for opioid addiction. Another medication, acamprosate, helps reduce drinking behavior.

If a person you know is struggling with alcohol addiction, give them the help they need. Please encourage them to seek medical help as there are successful treatments to help them overcome addiction.

Alcohol Detoxification

Detoxification is a good initial step toward recovery from alcohol addiction. But, detoxification is rarely enough to help the individual attain long-term abstinence. Detoxification entails many interventions customized to assist the individual in withdrawing from alcohol addiction safely and comfortably. The result is the person transitioning into a formal and longer-lasting treatment program.

Before starting a detoxification program, you will be subjected to an evaluation to determine how you got into alcohol abuse and your mental status and take your medical history. This evaluation will assist in determining if you are likely to develop withdrawal symptoms after the procedure. The doctor may also order blood tests and screening to determine if the patient has any physical or mental health issues. If you are at risk of serious life-threatening withdrawal symptoms, such as delirium, tremens, and seizures, you should have the detoxification in an inpatient facility.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

After detox, the patient embarks on a treatment program unique to alcohol addiction. The program may be in an inpatient or outpatient medical facility. The nature of the facility will depend on the intensity of their addiction and if they have people at home supporting their recovery process.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

CBT is a valuable tool useful in many addictions, including prescription drug addiction, food addiction, and alcohol addiction. Cognitive-behavioral therapy helps the individual recognize their unhealthy behavioral patterns, learn how to identify triggers, and acquire coping skills.

CBT can also be used with other treatments for better outcomes.

12-Step Facilitation

This program helps to treat substance and alcohol abuse. It is a type of group therapy that acknowledges that addiction has various negative consequences; physical, spiritual, and emotional. The program starts with acceptance, then surrenders to a superior power, and then transitions to participating in regular group meetings. Treatment programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous utilize group meetings for mutual support and discussion.

Inpatient or Residential Rehab Services

In an inpatient treatment program, the patient lives in a rehab center without going home until recovering. Inpatient alcohol rehabilitation varies in duration, sometimes taking 3-6 weeks, and may or may not be followed by an outpatient rehab attendance. Some patients need longer stays, 6-12 months, at special facilities called therapeutic communities (TCs). These facilities offer highly structured programming and assist with rehabilitation in the community.

Residential rehab and inpatient stays are effective because they remove the individual from environments and distractions that can trigger an alcoholic relapse.

This allows them to solely concentrate on recovery and build essential coping skills for sober living. Patients receive care and monitoring throughout a residential rehab facility, which helps address any acute withdrawal symptoms and provides the necessary support.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Services

Outpatient treatment options provide support at different levels. The levels include:

Standard Outpatient Treatment (OP). This varies in duration and intensity depending on the patient’s needs and other factors. OP treatment may mean attending treatment sessions once or several times per week.

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP). This is a form of outpatient treatment where the patient lives at home while receiving alcohol addiction treatment. The patient must initially have three hours of treatment per day, five days a week. After that, the intensity decreases, and they eventually transition from partial hospitalization programs or inpatient rehabilitation.

Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP). This is the most intensive type of outpatient care. It is a level of care involving the patient living at home and attending treatment for 10 hours per day. This is a highly structured and supportive form of outpatient treatment. PHP can be beneficial to people who cannot commit to an inpatient arrangement but still need a thorough level of care.

Sober Living Communities – These communities offer individualized intensive outpatient therapy (IIP) for people seeking to treat their addiction. Typically, patients join these communities after completing an inpatient treatment program to start their ‘new’ life in a supportive environment. Transcend RC is one of these sober living communities and there are many articles on their blog to show you how their community approach paired with, mentoring and individualized treatment programs can help to overcome alcohol addiction.

Final Thoughts

Recovery from alcohol addiction can take some time; therefore, you may require consistent treatment. Some people in recovery relapse and resume drinking. If this happens to you, know that you are not a failure, as it is a stage in the recovery process. It would be best if you started again without feeling ashamed.

—

This content is brought to you by Janis Thies

Shutterstock