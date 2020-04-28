All the Gear You Need for MMA Training

—

Have you ever considered training mixed martial arts? Many people did karate at a young age, but other martial arts are extremely popular in today’s day and age. A lot of people are training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and it’s also very popular to kickboxing cardio classes.

With the rise and dominance of organizations like the UFC, people around the world are becoming fans of mixed martial arts. That’s mainly because of the incredible promoting they do led by UFC President Dana White and also their partnership with ESPN.

Their international popularity has gained too because they have champions from all over the world. The heavyweight and light heavyweight champions are both American but the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is from New Zealand and he is of Nigerian decent too.

That got a lot of New Zealand fans and Nigerian fans for the UFC. Also, the previous champion, Robert Whitaker, is from Australia. The welterweight champion is also from Nigeria. The lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagamedov is from Russia. The featherweight champion is Australian.

The women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, is Brazilian and the flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko is from Kyrgyzstan. Lastly, which will have the most impact on MMA is the Chinese Champion of the strawweight division is Weili Zhang. With China having the most population, it’s going to be a huge growth of mixed martial arts fans in 2021.

What Gear You Need

If you go to an MMA gym they likely will have all the gear you need but of course, it’ll be used gear and probably won’t smell great and be too sanitary. First, you need a pair of MMA shorts. Basically, shorts for MMA are just athletic shorts with no pockets.

You’ll also want a rashguard. A rashguard is basically long compression shorts and pants that you use when rolling on the ground in Jiu-Jitsu training. It prevents from getting mat burns.

The most important piece of gear will be your MMA gloves. There are a lot of good MMA gloves with RDX being the most popular of the brands. You should also get some type of groin protector like the diamond MMA compression shorts with a cup protector.

The last piece you need is headgear for sparring. When you’re sparring you want to save yourself from unnecessary damage. Headgear protects your head when sparring.

Photo: Shutterstock