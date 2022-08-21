American Expat Tax Services – What You Need to Know

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal or financial advice.

Living or retiring abroad is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, it is critical that you understand the tax regulations that apply to you as an American ex-pat. This blog post eases your struggle by putting together everything you should know about the American Expat taxes in one place!

Ex-pats Must Still File

The US taxing system, especially for the ex-pats, is much more complicated. It taxes the citizens rather than the residents. This implies that all US nationals (and Green Card holders) must file a US tax return reflecting their worldwide income, regardless of where they live. The system was implemented during the Civil War when landowners began going overseas to avoid the conflict, and it was never repealed since it remained unenforceable for a long period (almost a century).

The Majority of Ex-pats Do Not Owe US Taxes

Although all expatriates earning more than $12,200, or $400 in self-employment income, are obliged to file a federal tax return, the vast majority do not pay any US taxes. Ex-pats can use several exclusions provided by the IRS when filing their taxes to avoid paying US taxes. It is preferable to depend on a tax treaty (tax treaties struck by the United States with other nations often favor foreigners in the United States more than Americans overseas).

Ex-pats Are Provided With an Automatic Filing Extension

The IRS grants an automatic two-month filing extension for ex-pats to provide them time to file their foreign taxes before filing their US taxes (so they may receive the Foreign Tax Credit). The deadline for filing for ex-pats is June 15th. To avoid interest, ex-pats who owe US taxes should still pay them by April 18th.

Ex-pats Can Request A Further Filing Extension If Necessary

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ex-pats who need extra time to file their international taxes can request an extension until October 15th. However, this must be asked.

Foreign Tax Credit for Expats Who Pay Foreign Taxes

When filing their US tax return, ex-pats who pay overseas taxes can claim an exemption known as the Foreign Tax Credit. They can claim a $1 US tax credit for every dollar of foreign tax paid on their overseas-sourced income under the Foreign Tax Credit. This means that ex-pats who pay more overseas tax than they owe in US taxes can totally eliminate their US tax burden and have extra US tax credits to carry forward for future usage.

Foreign Earned Income Exclusion for Expats Who Meet the Criteria

Ex-pats who do not pay foreign or foreign taxes at a lower rate than the US rate may benefit from the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE). This permits foreigners to defer paying US taxes on the first $100,000 of their earned income. This precise limited gets modified every year in accordance with the inflation rate.

To claim the FEIE, the ex-pats must demonstrate that they live abroad, either by showcasing that they are a permanent resident in another country (the Bona Fide Residence Test) or by proving that they spent at least 330 days outside the United States in a 365-day time-period which particularly overlaps with the tax year. It is also called a Physical presence Test in general.

Ex-pats who Rent A Home in another Country Are Eligible For The Foreign Housing Exclusion

Ex-pats who claim the FEIE and rent their home abroad but earn more than $100,000 can deduct a portion of their rental expenses by claiming the Foreign Housing Exclusion (or Foreign Housing Deduction if self-employed).

Expats May Be Required To File an FBAR

Reporting overseas bank and investment accounts is another filing obligation that many ex-pats confront. In general, if an American has more than $10,000 in overseas bank and investment accounts, they must register them by completing a Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR). Any account over which an ex-pat has control or signatory authority, including a company or other accounts not in the ex-pat’s name, is considered a qualifying account.

Expats May Be Required To Continue Paying State Taxes

Some ex-pats may be required to submit state taxes from overseas to the state where they most recently resided. It depends on the restrictions in each individual state, which vary, as well as how long they will be overseas and if they retain financially and family links in the state while outside.

Retired Ex-pats Can Receive Social Security Payments

Americans who retire overseas can request that their Social Security benefits be transferred to a foreign bank account. This may or may not be useful, as holding a foreign bank account may prompt FBAR reporting and having to submit taxes in that country.

Seek Help If In Doubt

Even under the best circumstances, the American ex-pat taxes system is complicated. Ex-pats not only have higher filing duties than non-residents but must also deal with how the US tax system may be harmonized with a foreign tax system.

Most CPAs in the United States lack the essential experience to guarantee that ex-pats file correctly, fully, and most advantageously for their circumstances, so be sure to contact an American ex-pat tax service to ensure that you file correctly and fully and most advantageously for your case.

—

This content is brought to you by Nathan Davis.

iStockPhoto