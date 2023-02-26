Application Procedure For NRI PAN Card: A Quick Walk Through

—

A PAN Card is a necessary document of identification that plays a vital role while filing for income tax returns. Every taxpayer that is rightfully a citizen of India is required to submit their PAN or Permanent Account Number while filing for ITR. This PAN is an alpha-numeric 10-digit code that is allotted to every citizen by the Department of Income Tax.

Likewise, an Indian citizen that resides outside the country’s borders is also required to have in their possession, an NRI PAN Card. It is necessary that you educate yourself regarding all aspects of the PAN Card , such as the eligibility criteria, documents required, modes of application, PAN Card status and so on.

Given below is a thorough rundown on everything you need to understand about applying for a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) PAN Card:

Benefits of an NRI PAN Card

Here’s why a PAN Card is beneficial to an NRI:

Simplifies the procedure of tax payments

Provides access to invest in mutual funds or securities

Eases the purchase of vehicles or property in India

Enhances the limit for deposits

Makes KYC procedures in banks simpler

Eligibility Criteria for an NRI PAN Card

Listed below are the criteria to be eligible for an NRI PAN Card:

Individuals of Indian origin that reside outside the country while continuing to earn a taxable income in the Indian subcontinent

Individuals interested in investing in mutual funds

Individuals that trade in shares either through a broker or a depository institution

Individuals that intend on buying property on Indian soil for purposes other than trade

Documents Required for an NRI PAN Card:

If you are an NRI with Indian citizenship, the documents that you would need to submit for a PAN Card are mentioned below:

Proof of identification such as Voter ID, Driving Licence, or Aadhar Card

Proof of address such as copy of the passport, copy of the NRE bank account statement, or statement of bank account from the resident country. Each of which show at least two transactions made in the past 6 months

Latest passport-size photographs

Copy of OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) or PIO (Person of Indian Origin) card.

If you are an NRI that does not have Indian citizenship, in addition to submitting the documents that are mentioned above with Form 49AA, you would be required to submit the following documents as well:

A copy of the letter of appointment issued by the office situated in India

Original address certificate’s authorized copy issued by an Indian employer

Employer’s PAN Card details

It is important to note that if you make the NRI PAN Card application fee payment offline through a demand draft, you will need to attach a copy of the draft along with the other documents.

Online Application Procedure for an NRI PAN Card

Here are the steps to follow for an online NRI PAN Card application:

Go to the Tax Information Network (TIN) web portal

Tap on “Apply Online”

Select Form 49A if you are a Non-Resident Indian with citizenship of India or Form 49AA if you have foreign citizenship under the “Application Type” tab

Enter the details asked

Type the captcha displayed on your screen

Click on “Submit”

You will be redirected to the application form for an NRIPAN Card

Fill in all the fields accurately and upload essential documents

Sign the document digitally and submit

You will be redirected to a page where you can make your payment and complete the application procedure

Once you complete all the steps, you will get an acknowledgment slip containing a 15-digit code. You can make use of this number to track your NRI PAN Card status.

Offline Application Procedure for an NRI PAN Card

The steps to adhere to for an offline NRI PAN Card application are stated below:

Visit an IT PAN Cardservice center or centers such as UTI or NSDL nearest to you

Get an application form that is suitable to you based on whether or not you possess an Indian citizenship

Fill in all the details and sign the document

Attach photocopies of all relevant documents and proceed to submit

Post-application, an acknowledgment slip will be given to you. This will contain a 15-digit number that you use to track your NRI PAN Card status. Furthermore, you could pay your application fee offline through a demand draft.

Payment Procedure for an NRI PAN Card

If you provide an Indian location as your address for communication, you will have to pay a sum of ₹110 as the fee for registration. If you provide a foreign communication address, you will be liable to pay ₹1,020 as registration charges.

You can make these payments using net banking, debit card, credit card or demand draft. However, if you opt to pay through a demand draft, it will have to be addressed in favor of NSDL- PAN which is payable in Mumbai.

Tracking NRI PAN Card Status

There are several ways through which you can track your PAN Card status . If you wish to track the status of your NRI PAN Card online, you can either visit the NSDL, UTIITSL, or eMudhra portal. Alternatively, you can also check your PAN Card status by sending an SMS to 57575 or calling the customer care service of TIN. All these modes will require you to share your acknowledgment number.

If you do not have an acknowledgment number, you can use your date of birth, coupon number, or Aadhar number to track your NRI PAN Card status.

A PAN Card is an essential document that is mandatory if you plan on filing your taxes. Therefore, as a new NRI PAN Card applicant, it is advisable to familiarise yourself with all the requirements and procedures pertaining to applying for your PAN Card and being well-prepared.

