Are Automated Cars the Answer to Driving Under the Influence?

Accidents related to driving under the influence (DUI) have become an epidemic, resulting in thousands of injuries and casualties every year. Despite the presence of many alternatives to drunk driving, people still opt to drive under the influence. One common excuse is that taking an Uber or taxi home is not affordable. However, in reality, DUI charges often cost much more.

A new alternative has also emerged in the market: self-driving vehicles. However, while autonomous cars can surely assist a driver under influence, is it legal? As of now, there are no reports of DUIs while using a self-driving vehicle in the United States. This could be due to a lack of self-driving cars on the road. Most autonomous vehicles are still under development. Note that the cars available as of now are not fully automated and still require a driver’s complete attention; we have to wait a few more years for fully automated vehicles.

Now the question is, could autonomous vehicles be the answer to avoiding accidents due to DUI?

Fortunately, there are laws around this already and, to avoid a DUI ticket in a driverless car, the user needs to follow the following instructions:

Program the car’s navigation while completely sober or get it programmed by a sober person.

Don’t sit on the driver’s seat while impaired or intoxicated.

Don’t interact with the vehicle other than entering it.

Now, it may appear that just being present in a self-driving vehicle could result in a DUI charge if the impaired occupant:

The occupant gave the car a destination;

Gave the car directions to a destination;

Programmed a GPS device in the car;

Started the vehicle by any means; or

Was in the passenger seat with the engine running or the vehicle was moving.

Facing a DUI charge, whether you were in an automated car or not, is an extremely challenging event that can dramatically alter a person’s life. The best thing to do is to get in touch with a knowledgeable and experienced DUI attorney that could help you with your case. Contact a San Diego Criminal Defense Lawyer at Sevens Legal, APC for a free consultation.

Australia recommends that laws need to be revised for autonomous vehicles. Australia’s National Transport Commission (NTC) has made a huge decision to promote self-driving technology by recommending the removal of laws against drunk driving in automated vehicles.

According to the NTC, allowing people to use an automated vehicle to drive them home while under the influence of alcohol (or any other substance) could improve road safety as it discourages drunk driving. However, they acknowledge the risk of a drunk person abusing this right or taking control of the car, which would result in normal drunk and drug offenses being applied to the driver.

How does it impact drunk-driving?

With a lot of grey areas present around highway safety, we are left bewildered on how self-driving cars will impact DUI. The possibility of an impaired person taking control of a vehicle complicates the issue and also changes open container laws. The decision of whether the occupant of the vehicle is a passenger or driver depends on what kind of self-driving vehicles we end up with.

Researchers have to consider a plethora of factors when determining the impact of autonomous vehicles on drunk-driving. However, it is safe to say that most people believe that allowing drinking in a self-driving car is a bad idea. Ultimately, this debate will continue as technology advances.

