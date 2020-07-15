Are Men Are More Likely to Suffer an Accident at Work?

—

According to research undertaken by Work Accident legal specialists First4Lawyers, as a man you are much more likely to be involved in an industry where accidents at work happen more often. This may be working on a construction site, using heavy machinery or driving. In fact, figures from the Health and Safety Executive show that men are 23 times more likely to die in an accident at work than women. The most common causes of accidents were falls from height, being struck by a moving vehicle or object and being trapped by something collapsing or overturning.

Men are traditionally expected to pick themselves up and get on with it when they suffer an accident at work. This is especially the case if you injure yourself in front of your work colleagues as it can be embarrassing to admit that you have hurt yourself. But what should you do if the injury you suffered is bad enough that it could stop you from working?

Get medical attention

You may just want to shake the injury off, but even minor injuries can develop into something a lot more serious. Don’t be embarrassed to be treated by the workplace first-aider. Most men don’t like going to the doctor, but you should get your injury checked out by your GP.

Report it

It’s easy to not make a fuss, but you should report the accident to your colleagues and your bosses. If you don’t and you want to seek compensation down the line then your employer may deny the incident ever happened. You should also report the incident in the accident book to ensure it is recorded.

Take photos and get evidence

You may feel awkward taking pictures or asking your colleagues to be witnesses but this will stand you in good stead if you choose to take legal action against your employer. The most important thing is that you cover yourself in case you do want to make a claim, not what your colleagues are saying about you. Finally, keep a diary of your symptoms. This only needs to be a note, but will be important in any legal case.

Keep a record of your expenses and see a lawyer

Taking time off, trips to the hospital or even canceling holidays because of your injuries can all be expensive. Keep a note of how much you payout. If you do then this will help work out your compensation should you take legal action. If you want to make a claim it’s important that you speak to a lawyer that deals with accident at work cases. Lawyers have specialist knowledge and experience that will make the chance of a successful outcome much more likely.

