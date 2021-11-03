Are Men Less Likely to Visit Their Doctor Than Women?

—

We all have to pay a trip to visit a doctor every once in a while, no matter how fit and healthy we think we are. Whether it’s to receive some medication, to speak about mental health, or to report a serious physical condition, it’s essential to get some support and guidance from an expert. However, some of us are more likely to speak to a doctor than others.

It’s universally agreed that, on average, men are much less likely to speak to a doctor than women, which presents several questions, the most important being – ‘why’? There are no discernible drawbacks to visiting a doctor, while instances of GP negligence are very few and far between.

In this post, we’ll look at what the current situation looks like, as well as explore some of the reasons which may help to explain why men are less likely to visit a doctor than women.

What do the Stats Say?

It’s all very well saying that men are less likely to visit a doctor than women – but are there statistics to back this assertion up? Thankfully, there are.

In 2019, a survey aimed at men, conducted by Cleveland Clinic, revealed a number of interesting pointers that illustrate just how obvious the disparity is.

Some of the most notable statistics include:

72% of respondents would prefer to do household chores than go to a doctor

65% of respondents avoid going to the doctor for as long as possible

20% of respondents admitted to hiding details from their doctor

37% said they withheld information from doctors in the past

It’s obvious then, that men need to be much more open and willing to visit a doctor. But to encourage this, it’s also important to grasp exactly why these statistics look the way they do.

Reasons Why Men May Choose Not to Visit a Doctor

Expectation to ‘Man Up’

There’s a distinct chance that every male has been told to ‘man up’ at some point in their lives. While this might at first seem like a fairly innocuous phrase, it neatly reflects many of the unhelpful societal expectations placed on men from a young age.

The stigma persists that men should be strong enough to handle things by themselves, and without the help of others. This means, if they’re dealing with a health concern, they may believe others will view them as being ‘weak’ for speaking to a doctor.

Lack of Active Discussion

One of the reasons men are less likely to visit a doctor may stem from the fact that their simply unaware they need to. On the whole, women are much more open when it comes to discussing health problems, which means they’re aware of when they need to speak to a professional to get an issue sorted.

Because men are less likely to talk about any health concerns with their friends, family and colleagues, they might think that their condition is normal, or simply a part of growing older.

Fear of a Diagnosis

Everybody fears the prospect of receiving a negative diagnosis, but not always for the same reason. For men, it’s often the case that they fear receiving a diagnosis because it means they’ll be making more regular trips to visit a doctor in the future.

This, of course, means that they’ll be less likely to visit a doctor in the first place, meaning that they can avoid having to face an issue head-on.

Uncomfortable with Exams

Depending on what someone is visiting a doctor for, it may be necessary to carry out various body exams. Men are found to be much less receptive to this, feeling embarrassed or uncomfortable being assessed.

In particular, having to undergo a rectal, or any other type of invasive test, is likely to give men pause about seeking care. These exams also tie back into the idea that visiting a doctor is a sign of weakness, as assessing intimate parts of the body can make anyone feel vulnerable.

What Can Be Done to Encourage More Men to Visit a Doctor?

We know that men are less likely to visit a doctor than women. We now also know some of the reasons why this is the case. So, the only thing left to answer is how we might close the current care gap.

Here are a few potential suggestions that could help to encourage more men to speak to a doctor:

Help Them Carry Out Plenty of Research

If someone isn’t immediately welcoming to the idea of visiting a doctor, it’s a good idea to persuade them to do some research beforehand.

While some people view personal research as harmful, it will usually mean that someone takes the right course of action – whether that’s managing symptoms at home or speaking to a doctor.

Persuade Them to Get Familiar with a Particular Doctor

If someone feels uncomfortable speaking to a doctor, this may simply be because they’re unwilling to speak to someone that they aren’t familiar with, especially if it involves an intimate condition.

For that reason, it’s important to get familiar with one particular doctor so they can be trusted to hand out the right advice and without any judgement. Most GPs usually give you the option to speak to a particular doctor.

Don’t Stop Nagging Them!

If you’re concerned that someone isn’t visiting a doctor when they really should be, you should be there to reverse the situation.

It turns out almost 20% of men visit a doctor so that they will stop being bothered by a loved one about it, so if this is the only available option, it’s a pretty effective one!

How Else Can You Encourage Men to Visit a Doctor?

In this post, we’ve discussed the current care gap between men and women, explained why men may be more reluctant to visit a doctor, and considered a few of the ways we can encourage a change in the pattern.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Have you got any more suggestions for ways we can encourage men to visit a doctor more frequently? Feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts below!

—

