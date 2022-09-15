Are Turkey’s All-on-6 Dental Implants Affordable?

—

The history of dental implants stretches back to 2500 BC when ancient Egyptians used gold as tooth replacements. The many iterations and improvements in this medical practice lead to the development of treatment like all on-6 implants.

What is an All-on-6 dental implant?

All 6-on implants are an innovative technical solution for patients who have lost all, causing them unnecessary discomfort and difficulties. It enables you to simultaneously replace a complete set of teeth on either their lower, upper, or both jaws.

Six titanium implants are placed at strategic positions with fixed and calculated angles, serving as a foundation to support & anchor a complete set of prostatic teeth on top of the implants. Looking as natural and as durable as normal teeth would.

The implants will provide natural-looking teeth capable of all the functions, whether biting, chewing, or putting on a wonderful smile.

Contrary to popular belief, dental implants are not just for the elderly. You might experience losing teeth due to health issues, sports injuries, or reasons related to accidental impacts.

The Benefit Of Doing All-On-6 Dental Implants In Turkey

Dental implants are so easy to maintain. No drastic changes to your routines are needed to maintain oral hygiene throughout the day. Flossing, brushing, implementing mouthwashes, and regularly scheduled dental check-ups will still be necessary as before the implants. Some other benefits are:

Same Day Treatment : You can restore your smile as quickly as a single day and in one session.

: You can restore your smile as quickly as a single day and in one session. Combine An All-On-6 Dental Implant Treatment With A Holiday Combing a holiday with treatment appeals to most patients who seek medical tourism. It is an opportunity to enjoy a luxury holiday and explore new experiences.

Combing a holiday with treatment appeals to most patients who seek medical tourism. It is an opportunity to enjoy a luxury holiday and explore new experiences. Cost-effective: All-6-on implants cost less than replacing teeth individually.

All-6-on implants cost less than replacing teeth individually. Doctors abroad speak and communicate in English. Some patients might hesitate to consider having the treatment abroad because of language or cultural barriers. But in medical tourism destinations like Turkey, Hungary, and Poland, doctors regularly serve international patients. They can communicate in good English. Some doctors had their training abroad, which explains their good English proficiency. Also, their clinics have assistants who speak English.

Some patients might hesitate to consider having the treatment abroad because of language or cultural barriers. But in medical tourism destinations like Turkey, Hungary, and Poland, doctors regularly serve international patients. They can communicate in good English. Some doctors had their training abroad, which explains their good English proficiency. Also, their clinics have assistants who speak English. You get the chance to recover in 5-star facilities . Some patients prefer a medical tourism agency to plan their treatment abroad because it relieves them, and they can focus on their recovery. The agency will prepare a customized trip that fits your needs. The package will include flight, accommodation, and airport transfer.

. Some patients prefer a to plan their treatment abroad because it relieves them, and they can focus on their recovery. The agency will prepare a customized trip that fits your needs. The package will include flight, accommodation, and airport transfer. Affordability doesn’t compromise the quality of the treatment. You don’t have to compromise quality for affordability; the surgeons are well versed in implantology and have years of experience. Some of them have credentials from prestigious global universities. The standard of care and expertise in these clinics abroad is as good as those in the UK, US, and Europe, if not better.

You don’t have to compromise quality for affordability; the surgeons are well versed in implantology and have years of experience. Some of them have credentials from prestigious global universities. The standard of care and expertise in these clinics abroad is as good as those in the UK, US, and Europe, if not better. Easy Visa Process. Medical tourism hubs like Turkey, Poland, and Hungary facilitate the visa process for international patients. In these destinations, the visa is obtained immediately via an online procedure that will only take you minutes to complete.

Medical tourism hubs like Turkey, Poland, and Hungary facilitate the visa process for international patients. In these destinations, the visa is obtained immediately via an online procedure that will only take you minutes to complete. You can eat and smile immediately after the implantation. The all-on-6 method is designed to improve your quality of life – you will be able to eat and communicate without discomfort right after the treatment.

Which Is Better: An All-On-4 Implant Or An All-On-6 Implant?

Both all-on-4 & all-on-6 serve the same purpose and application. As the name suggests, all-on-4 uses four metal posts placed on the jaw, while the all-on-6 implants use six metal posts. The extra metal posts serve to provide stability and reliability.

Do Dental Implants Last A Lifetime?

All-on-6 implants are meant to last a lifetime. Every implant comes with a “Lifetime Warranty,” ensuring its longevity. You can expect the implants to remain healthy with proper oral hygiene and regular dentist visits.

All-On-6 Dental Implants Cost

The all-on-6 dental implant has grown to be more affordable over the years. Some of the current costs on average around the world are:

Germany (1000 Euro): Germany may be considered one the costliest in Europe, let alone around the world. Both staff treatment & facilities are excellent.

Hungary (850 Euro): With its wide range of state-of-the-art clinics and dental procedures, many have considered the country a great option. Especially patients from the UK who have been frequenting Hungary more than other abroad medical visitors.

Turkey(600 Euro): The average price of dental implants in Turkey is around 600 euros. Turkey has been leading the cosmetic surgery fields for many years showing no signs of slowing down in keeping up with modern medicine and its affordability.

Why Is It Cheaper In Turkey?

Compared to previously listed countries, saying it is affordable would be an understatement. Couple that with the fact that the country offers some of the best dental treatment in Europe and Asia, and it is easy to see why many put coming to Turkey for dental care as their first option.

Another critical reason for its affordability is Turkey’s convenient geographical location connecting Asia and Europe. Bridging the two continents makes its travel tickets very cost-effective because it is close to many neighboring countries, receiving considerable medical travelers from both the European Union & MENA region.

Final thoughts, All-on-6 dental implants are available and affordable in medical tourism countries like Turkey, Poland, and Hungary. A verified dentist can quickly implement it on the same day, which makes it very appealing to medical travelers.

