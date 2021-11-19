Are You a Victim of a Hit-and-Run Accident?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

In most cases, all drivers involved in the accident stay on the scene until help arrives, ensuring that everyone is safe. However, there are times when the other driver will flee, which labels the accidents as a hit and run.

Here is what you should do if you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament. Contact the authorities (including the police, doctors, insurance provider, and a lawyer). The police report will be an essential document if you wish to pursue a legal course of action. Make sure to get a medical check-up. Even if you feel fine, you might have suffered injuries with a late-onset.

Call the Police

Even if it was a minor accident, the most important thing you can do is get the police involved. The officers will write a report to document what happened and look for clues that will help them find the perpetrator. The police report will also be helpful for your case, should you make an insurance claim or sue the other driver.

In some cases, the police can access investigation tools that the general public does not have. They may be able to view security footage or look up license plate information if it is available. Leaving the scene of an accident is against the law and may bring on criminal penalties. Therefore, regardless of the accident’s severity, it is crucial to involve the police.

Gather Evidence

If there are witnesses to the hit and run, pull out your phone and interview them. People’s memories fade quickly, and they will lose details over time. It’s best to get their statements while they are still on the scene.

Furthermore, take photos to visually document the effects of the accident. Focus on the following:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your vehicle

The injuries you have suffered

Other cars that were involved in the crash

Road conditions

The weather

This evidence will come in handy later. After the police find the other driver, you may sue them or their insurance company. To do so, you need to present compelling evidence to support your claim. Read more info here about how to get relief as a hit and run victim.

Make an Insurance Claim

You may want to consult with your attorney first, but it helps to file an insurance claim immediately following the accident. They will ask you for details of the accident and your injuries, so be sure to have this information available.

It is best to consult with your attorney before making a claim, but keep in mind that you should make the insurance report quickly after the hit and run. Whenever dealing with insurance providers, remember that they represent the company’s interest and not yours. Therefore proceed with caution. A legal expert can offer valuable guidance on how to answer questions from your provider.

Seek Medical Treatment

Go to the hospital or let the first responders treat you, even if you feel fine or the injuries seem minor. Not all injuries are immediately apparent, and it can be weeks before you start to suffer the extent of the damage. By getting medical treatment, you can establish a pattern of medical care and treat any damage before it gets worse.

Soft tissue injuries can be deceptive. You may not notice them right away, but you start to feel discomfort later. Take a trip to the hospital and get checked out immediately following the accident.

Get Legal Help

You may think that you have no recourse in a hit-and-run situation. Your legal team can work with the police to get surveillance camera footage, interview witnesses, and find the other driver. Even if they can’t locate the driver, some resources are available to uninsured motorists or hit and run victims.

In New York, for example, the state has established the Motor Vehicle Accident Indemnification Corporation (MVAIC) that provides relief for hit and run victims. Your state may have a similar agency. Your legal team will help you to access these resources.

You Are Not Alone

Hit and run accidents can be especially devastating. Not only do you have to deal with your injuries, but you may also be stuck with the bill for the damages. A personal injury lawyer with experience in hit-and-run accidents can help you recover. Do not hesitate to reach out to experts for help in dealing with your case. Having professionals on your side will also allow you to focus on your recovery and well-being.

—

This content is brought to you by Charles Britton

Shutterstock