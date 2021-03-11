Are You Getting the Best Canvas Prints?

—

It won’t be a big deal to admit that the market is flooded with many companies providing canvas prints.

Canvas prints are the modern way to preserve your memories forever. Before, we used to click a picture and get it photo printed, which eventually deteriorated. That was a bit disheartening, but we couldn’t do anything about it.

Well, canvas prints have changed the means of losing a picture of your favorite memory. With digitalization, you can now relive your best day in the form of canvas prints.

You can personalize your photo printed on the canvas and also get to choose which style suits the home decor best. You can even figure out whether framed or unframed would work with your photos on canvas.

But is it that simple? Clicking on “Place my order”?

To break your illusion, each photo printing company online claims to provide the best of all canvas prints. But do they?

People get unsatisfactory results most of the time because either their design tool was not up to the mark, the quality of materials used, or even it wasn’t handled right while getting shipped.

But we don’t want that for you.

That’s why we’ve shortlisted a few factors you must take care of while buying or customizing any canvas print!

1. A fine quality of the image:

In the world of best editing software, it is very likely to betray anyone’s eyes. Your photo can look all bright and vibrant on the screen while you use all those filters, but it can look dull the moment it’s in your hands!

Hence, choosing the right editing software that helps you target your photos’ correct exposures is a must. Since most canvas prints come finely stretched on a wooden frame, it is also necessary to make sure that you have the best resolution of your image to customize.

Otherwise, the picture on canvas might look grainy or pixelated, and you wouldn’t want that getting pointed out by your guests!

2. Colour Composition:

Color plays a significant role in setting up the aura of the home. Remember how precise you like your walls to be painted? Not the sky blue color but the sea blue and all?

Color can majorly affect the overall composition of any art, including photo prints. If you’re getting a canvas print and don’t get what it was looking like in that picture, you’ll be disappointed!

We’ve heard many people say, “But it was looking very bright in the pictures. This is so different!” So make sure you are getting high-quality and well-colored canvas prints.

Now, people confuse it by thinking that it’ll cost them a lot of money. But we, at CanvasChamp, offer you a range of cheap canvas prints with high-quality color composition.

3. Framing

It depends on how you want your photo on the canvas to look.

Incomplete things often depict a different kind of story. Getting canvas prints of the picture you clicked of an abandoned street can look perfect even without a frame as it represents the idea of loneliness to be incomplete.

But, if you’re getting your family’s picture printed on canvas, a lovely wooden frame will do wonders.

Also, not every frame is ideal for you. It depends upon the picture and its usage. Plain frames would suit you better when you want to focus solely on the image. Whereas, if the picture is not that bold, you can get a designed frame to compliment it.

Besides, all the factors as mentioned above. You must also take care of the durability of the canvas prints. How long would it last?

At CanvasChamp, we make sure that your single penny counts, and you get the best of the canvas prints at a pocket-friendly budget.

