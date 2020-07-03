Are You Interested in Purchasing Floral Shirts for Men? Here are A Few Tips

—

A few years back, fashion industries were exclusively women-oriented however nowadays the face of fashion world for men too is changing. You can now find in the wardrobe of modern male population already has changed from classic grey to alluring floral patterns.

Many people often think of floral only as feminine prints, but that is not so anymore. Any fresh print will also look great on men too. A few colors such as red, pink floral prints has also become a favorite for men and there is no reason why men should not wear them.

Certainly, there were a few shockingly bad colored floral shirts present, but those days are now gone. Now you can tastefully find floral shirts, which is the perfect manner to introduce with a bit of color and pattern that can fit into your wardrobe.

While considering men’s shirts, following a few rules must be followed for wearing floral prints. If you follow these rules then you will always be on the safe side

Do not wear 2 different prints despite the contrast looks lovely. While wearing any floral printed shirt, the rest of your clothes should be solid. Prefer to wear lighter, but it should be brighter tones during summer and during winter go for darker tones. Floral prints may not suit all occasions. You should be a little mindful of the place and surroundings.

A few floral shirts tips:

1. Contrast your patterns with solid shades

Not every man may look dapper by wearing bold and vibrant type of patterns. Hence, contrast the shade by using solid colors.

Nothing can beat your look by sporting any dress shirt and white shorts. A floral printed shirt may also look best along with black jeans or denim.

2. Match the texture

Though your shade should always contrast each other, the texture of fabric must match too. This will not mean that the material should always be the exact same. The feel and the look of the clothing should always match.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Match your pants with prints

If your shirt will be on the busier side, then you may be unsure about the color of your pants. If you select colorful pants, make sure to match the color with the print of the shirt, as they should both complement each other.

4. Prints that match your personality

Any print, pattern or shade that you choose, your style should match with your personality. Color should also complement your skin tone when selecting prints and patterns.

5. Accessorize printed shirts accordingly

Deciding the correct print or pattern style is not enough. Choosing the right accessories is the best way of styling your shirts.

Lacing up shoes and sneakers are ideal footwear that can be paired with any casual attire.

6. Enter neutral territory

One great thing about floral prints is there are multi colors involved which will balance out the main color, whether it is bold or subtle. Try to counteract contrast color with any neutral counterparts.

For example, a white base black floral printed shirt should match up with black denim/jeans and white sneakers to complete his style.

7. Layering your shirt

Wearing a black denim or jean jacket will add a masculine flair to your white and black floral pattern. Also complementing textures is key. You may even prefer a sport jacket/blazer.

As a convention, a color in your printed shirt must match your layered item.

8. Go bold or go home

Bold prints will make you the center of attention as they are quite loud, fun and electric.

If you are going for a Hawaiian print shirt with the brightest color combo, then the rest of your appearance too should follow suit.

9. Choose your floral pattern as per your body type

Choosing prints according to your body type, it is extremely important. A plus-sized man should not be wearing large patterns or prints. you should gear towards smaller prints and patterns. As for a smaller or skinnier man, your print options may vary from small to larger prints.

10. Coordinate your shoe color with your shirt

Make sure your shoe color has a color listed in your printed shirt. Also, your shoes could match or contrast your bottoms and layered items.

—

This content is sponsored by Sunil Gupta.

Photo: iStockPhoto