Backyard Landscaping Ideas for Shady Areas

—

Plants and the sun exist naturally. However, some surroundings in your landscape may not allow sufficient sunshine on some plants. Some plants require full direct sunshine for several hours daily to thrive. Most coveted plant species require sufficient sunlight.

If your garden or yard lies under a shade, then your plants will not enjoy sufficient sunlight. Luckily, there’re new cultivars available today for planting in shady areas.

These cultivars come with abundant colors and showy foliage. Here are are some ideas by a landscaper in Sydney on what the best plants to grow in shady areas and tips for selecting and growing them.

Perennials

Perennials are some of the most shade-tolerant plants. Hostas and ferns are the most popular perennials for growing in shady areas. Today, you can find newer perennials with varying shades and shapes.

For instance, Rosy maidenhair is a type of fern that features rosy fronds. They mature to look dark green. Another great option is the Japanese fern, including Regal Read that features feathery fronds with a silver-like look and dark red veins and stems.

Another option is the Autumn Brilliance. They feature green & red and red & orange colors when emerging. They turn green as they grow through the season.

Coral bells, botanically known as Heuchera, also thrive in shaded areas. They’re a great companion to hostas. They feature universal color options, including both blooms and foliage.

Some garden centers and growers deal with hostas that feature more than the traditional green and blue tones.

You can find options that grown into reds, whites, and gold. Besides, you’ll find a wide variety of patterns. Sizes range from miniature such as 2-3 inches and giants such as 3-4 feet.

Here are the best shade-tolerating perennials:

Heuchera/coral bells

Hosta

Astilbe

Fern

Bleeding heart/Dicentra spectabilis/ Lamprocapnos spectabilis

Columbine/Aquilegia

Cranesbill geranium

Lamium

Convallaria majalis

Lungwort/Pulmonaria

Phlox, including creeping phlox and woodland phlox

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Annuals

Annuals offer a lot of color in both shaded and unshaded areas of a garden. Just like perennials, annuals continue growing through the gardening season. Many annuals thrive in shaded areas.

For instance, coleus is a popular annual that tolerates shade. Coleus varieties offer a wide range of leaf patterns and colors. They grow will in the garden and in planter containers.

Another great shade-tolerating annuals are the Impatiens. Impatiens such as Impatiens walleriana and garden impatiens are a popular choice.

Traditionally, impatiens have flower colors such as whites, purples, oranges, and reds. However, these impatiens are often affected by a plant disease known as downy mildew.

You can also find impatiens varieties that are resistant to downy mildew such as the New Guinea type of impatiens (botanically known as impatiens hawkerii).

Varieties from genus Begonia also thrive in shaded areas. There’re several classes under genus Begonia that are ideal for landscaping. One of them is the tuberous begonias that feature huge, bright flowers.

Another variety is the Rex Begonias. They feature spectacular foliage and are often grown as houseplants. You can also go for wax begonias that tolerate both shade and direct sunlight.

It’s possible to store begonias indoors during winter. For instance, wax begonias store well indoors during winter when kept in containers. You can also dig up their bulbs and store them in a dry and cool area.

Fuschia is another annual variety that thrive under the shade. They can also be planted as perennials in warm climates. Fuschia are typically grown as annual plants in hanging baskets and containers.

They are a low-growing and cascading type of plant. Besides, they’re available in a wide range of colors. They also tolerate humid conditions. Shade tolerating annuals include:

Begonia

Fuschia

Impatiens

Coleus

Lobelia

Browallia

Larkspur

Sweet alyssum

Viola

Salvia, including Salvia chiapensis, buchananii, dorisiana, and cacaliifolia

Polka dot plants (botanically known as Hypoestes phyllostachya)

Varieties of Shades

There are many varieties of shades. Some are full/deep shade where little plant life survives while others are partial shade that allow sunlight to pass through for a few hours daily. Most plants that tolerate shade are categorized as either partial or full shade.

Partially shaded areas are still able to get some light despite not being under direct sunlight. Shaded areas often get more beneficial light during winter. The reason behind this fact is that deciduous trees tend to drop leaves during winter and allow sunlight to pass through.

Growing Plants under Shady Areas

Plants that thrive best in shaded areas are those that tolerate shade. These are plants that typically grow on the floor of a forest. However, most yards don’t resemble forests.

Even if your shard is shady, there’re ways to make the space more suitable to grow shade plants. Here are some tips you can utilize to grow plants under shady areas:

You can enhance the amount of light that gets to plants by thinning a tree canopy. However, not every homeowner wants to endanger their trees. Thus, you can try other options.

Plants that tolerate shade thrive best in acidic soil. Thus, measure the pH level of your soil and adjust the pH level accordingly.

Mulch the shaded garden to retain moisture. Mulch will also break down over time and add to the health of the soil. Light-colored mulch will add brightness to the garden.

While these strategies would assist plants to thrive more in shady-areas, the most effective strategy is choosing the right plants. Choose partial shade or full shade plants for the best results.

Extra Tip

If you’re struggling to find plants that can thrive under a shaded garden, try to mix some hardscape features such as rock beds, birdbaths, or garden benches.

These elements can spice up the garden by making it look more appealing. Besides, they’ll assist in opening up the space for more airflow to assist plants to grow, especially in areas that are moist and low-lying.

—

This content is sponsored by Andrew Black.

Photo: Shutterstock