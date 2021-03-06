Benefits of Fiberglass Reinforced Epoxy Conduit

—

Conduits are used for a variety of reasons, including water transportation and electrical cable housing. Just like everything else, production processes have advanced with new materials being used. Traditionally, heavy materials like PVC and steel were used for manufacturing conduits whereas now it is more common for fiberglass to be used. There are lots of benefits in opting for a fiberglass conduit and this article will explore them.

Material Customization

Fiberglass conduits are made with an epoxy resin reinforced with fibers. This means that if you need to fit conduits in volatile areas, like those prone to earthquakes, then you can adjust the epoxy to make the pipe even stronger.

Lightweight

Fiberglass conduits are significantly lighter and require fewer people to carry out the same work. Not only will the work be finished speedily, but the conduits will put less strain on structural supports than their heavier alternatives.

Fiberglass manufacturers, like FRE Composites, will attest to this one – you will even be able to save yourself on labor costs. Due to the lightweight nature of fiberglass, an installation job could cost $9 to complete, in comparison to the $45 cost to install heavier conduits.

Friction Resistance

Most of us know that friction produces heat – you can tell this by rubbing your hands together. The same thing happens inside a conduit when electrical cables are pulled through. Too much heat can lead to what is known as burn-through, which is exactly what it sounds like it is – the heat from the friction has burnt through the conduit lining. Although PVC and steel conduits can both withstand burn-through, fiberglass does it much better. With that, electrical wires can be pulled through at a faster rate and ultimately saves you less on labor costs. You can even use lubrication to reduce the chances of burn-through even further.

Time-Saving

Fiberglass conduits are more durable than their counterparts and are therefore much easier to install. It takes contractors special tools that most don’t have to hand to bend PVC-coated conduits. With fiberglass, on the other hand, the bending can be carried out using a more easily accessible machine that most contractors would have to hand.

Less Hazardous

Tragedy does strike, like fires for example. When fiberglass conduits burn, it does not release any dangerous toxins into the nearby area, meaning there is no possibility of health problems. PVC, on the other hand, can release chlorine which can lead to respiratory problems or cause damage to the central nervous system.

Shock Proof

Safety should always come first when navigating job sites. You can make your workforce safer by switching to fiberglass simply because it doesn’t conduct electricity. An estimated 300 contractors are killed in the US by electric shocks that could be easily avoided. So, make the right choice for yourself and your staff.

You now know some of the benefits of making the switch to fiberglass epoxy conduits. They generally cost less, take less time to install, and are safer for both construction and people’s health.

—

This content is brought to you by Veselina Dzhingarova.

Photo: Shutterstock