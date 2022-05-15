—

It can be frustrating and stressful as a dog owner when your dog is too stubborn and wouldn’t listen. Before undesirable behaviors such as jumping, chewing, and excessive barking lead to a complete breakdown in communication between you and your dog, it’s best to get the best Delaware dog training company on your side.

You will not only be able to improve your dog’s behavior and help it understand your orders, but you can also learn what it is trying to tell you. So if you’ve decided to have your dog trained by a professional dog trainer, that’s awesome! It’s one of the smartest investments that you can make as a dog owner.

Now comes the hard part– choosing the best Delaware dog training company. We know that you wouldn’t want to waste your time and money on poor dog training that doesn’t produce your desired results. So in this article, we will share with you the qualities of the best professional dog trainer in Delaware.

Specializes in What Your Dog Needs

The best dog training company for you is one that can provide what your dog needs. So in order to find this, you also need to clearly identify your goals for your dog and your dog’s needs.

Whether you want to brush them up on basic commands, make them stop doing a certain behavior, or want them to learn advanced skills, the most suitable dog training company is the one that has extensive experience in providing this type of training.

Offers Individual and Group Training

The best dog training company offers both individual and group training sessions. The advantage of private individual training is that it allows your dog to have one-on-one interaction with a professional dog trainer, providing you with more personalized insight into your dog’s behavior.

On the other hand, group training sessions are also effective and can give you a chance to socialize with your pet. If this is your first time, you probably don’t know yet what type of training method is most effective for your dog. With this, the best dog training company is one that can provide a variety of options and can help you weigh the pros and cons of each type of training.

Experienced and Qualified Dog Trainers

The best dog training company only employs experienced and qualified dog trainers. They should have undergone formal training or education, and have apprenticed for expert dog trainers, and it’s also a plus if they have various certifications.

Not all dog trainers have the same level of skill and experience. It is crucial to find a professional with a broad range of knowledge and skills, and extensive experience in working with dogs just like yours. It would also be a huge plus if the dog trainer has a degree or background in animal behavior and similar fields.

Dog training is a continuously evolving industry. New training methods are being developed, and it would be great if the professionals participate in continuing education to keep themselves updated on new techniques.

Dog Trainers That Use Positive Reinforcement

Positive reinforcement should be the core of their training methods. This involves the use of rewards to engage your dog and encourage desirable behaviors. This has been proven to be more effective and is undoubtedly more humane than punishing dogs for problem behaviors.

Through positive reinforcement, your dog will have more confidence and you’ll also be able to forge a stronger bond with it. The end result is a happier, healthier dog.

The best dog training companies would never use fear, pain, and intimidation through yelling, shock collars, and hitting during training. Fear-based methods can get your dog stressed and scared, increasing the likelihood that it will result to aggression.

Good Dog Trainers Keep You Involved

You know you found the best dog trainer when you’re not only updated with the progress of your dog, but kept involved in the process as well. It takes participation from your side to be able to truly understand your dog’s needs and connect with them.

A good professional dog trainer will give you some hands-on instruction to improve your relationship with your pet, continue the training at home, and guide your pet in performing good behavior.

—

