Best Henleys Tees To Buy Before 2022

We’re officially declaring that 2022 is going to be the year of the Henley. This collarless tee is super versatile, looks good on pretty much anyone, and has earned its spot in the t-shirt hall of fame.

It’s less conventional than the crewneck, not as provoking as a V-neck, and you probably have at least one in your closet already.

Well, it’s time to add a few more because you don’t want to miss your chance to elevate your style with the incredible choices out there.

Here are the best Henley tees to buy before 2022.

Men’s Workwear Pocket Long Sleeve Henley by Carhartt

This super-affordable 100% cotton Henley tee is very comfortable and looks great on pretty much anyone due to its side-seam construction. The t-shirt doesn’t lose its form or look sloppy even after a few washes.

Its rib-knit collar and a big chest pocket add a little twist to the classic design, and we also love its earthy colors.

Eddie’s Favorite Thermal Henley Shirt by Eddie Bauer Men’s

Hurry before it sells out! This flattering Henley has a waffle-knit texture and a slimming effect (not that you need it!). Its thermal construction offers maximum warmth, so the tee is perfect for the cooler season.

The Henley is also very soft and is the perfect choice for weekends, vacations and days when you don’t want to look at a regular shirt.

Men’s Wander Short Sleeve Henley by The North Face

This short-sleeved Henley is made from lightweight, abrasion-resistant, recycled material and is great for your days off.

It’s very soft and has an ultraviolet Protection Factor for hotter days.

As usual with The North Face, you can expect durability and excellent quality.

Long-sleeve Henley in slub cotton by J. Crew

If you’re looking to make an impression and love experimenting with colors, this J. Crew slub cotton Henley with rib trim at collar and cuffs is your perfect choice.

Pair it with jeans, a nice navy blazer and Chelsea boots, and you’ve got your everyday look!

Pima Curved Henley by Buck Mason

This Henley is one of those pieces that remind you of the good old days in a very nostalgic way. And while it’s got the classic look, it has all the modern qualities. It’s tightly knit, lightweight, made from 100% Pima and has Buck Mason’s signature curved hem.

The tee is very breathable, and that’s what makes it the perfect layering piece!

Short-Sleeve Henley by Fresh Clean Tees

Who doesn’t love Fresh Clean Tees high-quality t-shirt subscription service? Did you know that they have Henleys too? We love their sleek style and super soft fabric.

This Henley is very flattering to anyone, and it’s kind of impossible to look bad in it. When you’re looking for something for date night – it’s the one!

You can either buy single pieces or subscribe and get the best white long sleeve henley tees delivered to your door.

Premium Weight Henley by Everlane

Every guy needs a white long-sleeve Henley, and look no further than Everlane to get one! Made of a dense, durable knit fabric, it gets softer with time – yes, it’s possible!

This minimalistic and classy tee will quickly become your favorite, and you might end up buying all the other colors for your collection!

Long-Sleeved Work Henley Pocket Tee by Patagonia

Whether you’re an outdoorsman or not, you’re going to love Patagonia’s long-sleeved Henley made from a durable yet comfortable industrial hemp and organic cotton blend.

The Fair Trade Certified sewn tee has a chest pocket and rib-knit collar and is perfect for spending time outdoors or working around the house.

Striped Henley by Marine Layer

Mix things up with this cool striped Henley by Marine Layer. It’s a lightweight, extra soft henley that’s ideal for layering during the cooler months.

The stripes will make you stand out of the crowd, and without even noticing, you’ll be wearing this tee everywhere!

