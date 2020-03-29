Best-Selling Budget Cars in Malaysia in 2020

—

Cars are a necessity for almost everyone nowadays; and with the poor condition of the Malaysian economy, everyone is looking to save some of their hard-earned cash by buying the best budget cars available in Malaysia.

The rise in petrol price always steals the smile from the people’s faces. Private cars are a necessity for everyone, but no one wants to empty their pockets refilling their cars. That is why I’m here bringing you the best budget cars in Malaysia to help you save your precious bucks. WapCar.my has an awesome range of cars that will meet up to everyone’s budget.

Car industries are always trying their best to come up with the best fuel and cost-efficient cars that are in our budget. So, here are some best-selling budget cars in Malaysia that are under RM 100,000.

1. Perodua Bezza

Perodua Bezza 1.0 Standard G – A/T is a budget car that is quite affordable with a price of RM 34,500. It is a fuel efficient car built with lightweight EEV engines that helps with low fuel consumption. This car has a keyless entry with a push-start button, also equipped with stability control and hill start assist. It also has a flexible 60:40 split-folding rear seats, making it an ideal car for the family.

Monthly repayment starts from RM416 and the estimated cost to refill fuel tank is RM75.

Compression Ratio: 11.5:1

Max Output: 50km/6000rpm

Max Torque: 91Nm/4400rpm

Fuel Economy: Est. 4.7L/100km

Fuel Tank Capacity: 36L

2. Proton Iriz 1.3 MT

Proton Iriz 1.3 MT starts from RM40,000 and onwards making it a budget-friendly car. Proton Iriz has a 5-star MCAP rating and comes with two airbags, ABS, hill start assist and traction control making one of the safest budget cars available. Iriz is quite a comfortable car, but it is a bit less spacious than other cars.

Monthly repayment starts from RM534 and the estimated cost to refill fuel tank is RM83.

Compression Ratio: 10:1

Max Output: 70kw/5,750rpm

Max Torque: 120Nm/4,000rpm

Fuel Economy: Est. 5.8L/100km

Fuel Tank Capacity: 40L

3. Suzuki Alto 1.0 A/T

Suzuki Alto 1.0 A/T GLX is available with a starting price of RM44,800. It is built with a 1.0L engine designed to burn less amount of fuel that most cars. The three-cylinder configuration of the engine makes is compact and light and helps to create less friction, making it more eco-friendly. This results in lower fuel consumption and emissions, and higher output.

Monthly repayment starts from RM599 and the estimated cost to refill fuel tank is RM73.

Compression Ratio: 10.0

Max Output: 50kw/6,000rpm

Max Torque: 87Nm/4,500rpm

Fuel Economy: Est. 5.2L/100km

Fuel Tank Capacity: 35L

4. Hyundai i10

The price of Hyundai i10 starts at RM48,400. It is another cost-friendly and affordable car for the people. This car is both stylish and spacious for its price. The driver information display system shows you more than the usual ones such as outside temperature and tire pressure monitor.

Monthly repayment starts from RM543 and the estimated cost to refill fuel tank is RM83.

Compression Ratio: 10.1:1

Max Output: 50.8kw/5,500rpm

Max Torque: 99Nm/4,500rpm

Fuel Economy: Est. 5.8L/100km

Fuel Tank Capacity: 40L

5. Kia Picanto 1.2 A/T

Kia Picanto 1.2 A/T is a well-priced, small and economical city car that is affordable to buy and maintain. It starts with a price of RM61,888 and is a stylish and safe car that looks great around the town.

Monthly repayment starts from RM654.98 and the estimated cost to refill fuel tank is RM73.

Compression Ratio: 10.3:1

Max Output: 68kw/6,000rpm

Max Torque: 119.6Nm/4,000rpm

Fuel Economy: Est. 5.61L/100km

Fuel Tank Capacity: 35L

6. Honda Jazz 1.5 S

Honda Jazz 1.5 S is another well-valued car with a price of RM65,000. It is an affordable and safe car that comes with safety features like standard dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensor and Multi-angle Rear Camera and so on. Honda Jazz claims to have better fuel efficiency and better acceleration with its continuously variable transmission (CVT) with enhanced gear ratios and a G-Design Shift; And obviously, to go with the name – a Display Audio entertainment system.

Monthly repayment starts from RM843 and the estimated cost to refill fuel tank is RM87.

Compression Ratio: 10.3

Max Output: 88kw/6,600rpm

Max Torque: 145Nm/4,600rpm

Fuel Economy: Est. 5.6L/100km

Fuel Tank Capacity: 42L

7. Toyota Vios 1.5G

Toyota Malaysia brings you three different variants of Toyota Vios, but in this article, we are going to know about the 1.5G variant. Toyota Vios 1.5G is a budget-friendly and environment-friendly car that starts with a price of RM75,000. This eco-friendly car doesn’t compromise when it comes to performance thanks to its Dual VVTi engine choices and the remapped engine software that further enhances output. It comes with vehicle stability control (VSC) and traction control that is available on all its variants.

Monthly repayment starts from RM972 and the estimated cost to refill fuel tank is RM87.

Compression Ratio: 10.5:1

Max Output: 80kw/6,000rpm

Max Torque: 141Nm/4,200rpm

Fuel Economy: Est. 6.3L/100km

Fuel Tank Capacity: 42L

These are the 7 best affordable budget cars that you can buy for yourself in Malaysia. They are both eco-friendly and cost-efficient. So, choose the car that suits your needs and enjoy the ride.

