Best Shaving Soaps in 2021

In the last few decades, classic shaving was expected to die naturally; instead, since then, we’ve experienced a gradual resurgence in the culture of traditional shaving due to so many reasons. The straight razor, the lone blade razor or the multi-blade razor, whichever is the razor of choice, does not act without the presence of lather, either formed through a shaving soap or a shaving cream.

The mechanism of the soap lather involves dissolving the outer fat layer of the skin, opening and swelling the pores such that the hair stands straight for easier shaving. It doesn’t end there; the lather also eases friction between the blade and the skin, enabling it to glide effortlessly along the skin while cutting the hair particles along the way; the lather also acts as a protective coat for the skin against bumps and cuts.

It is a fact that the shaving lather is essential to a classic shave. As stated above, the lather is achieved in two ways: a shaving soap or a shaving cream or even one of the many alternatives. However, classic shaving is not complete without the lather; it’s part of the tradition, one that has lasted for decades.

Shaving soap or shaving cream?

The choice of either a shaving soap or a shaving cream usually comes down to personal preference, level of experience, or skin condition. Some people prefer the shaving soap for no particular reason; some are easily predisposed to choosing the shaving soap because they’ve used it for many years and also people with dry skin have the shaving soap as the preferred choice.

Why is shaving soap necessary for a classic shave?

Shaving soaps are specially formulated to provide all the needed functionalities during shaving, and with many brands filling the shelves these days, some have been the standout soaps of 2021. If not for anything but the culture of classic shaving, this list becomes necessary.

There are five soaps listed here as the best shaving soaps of 2021 in no particular order. You may have been using one of these already, which confirms that you may have been using the right one; if you are not using one of these already and are musing a change of soap, you may need to consider one of these as your preferred option.

Officina Artigiana Milano – 5 wellness oils shaving soap

Officina Artigiana Milano might be the best shaving soap on our list with a formulation containing the goodness of five Wellness Oils. Made in Italy, this shaving soap is packaged in a distinctive jar filled with special nozzles taking the shape of a five petals flower, with each flower representing one of the healing oils present in the formula.

Jojoba brings its healing properties to the mix. Its ability to heal eczemas, acne and reduce inflammation is handy as shaving exposes the skin to these conditions; Jojoba oil does the healing before it becomes visible.

Argan oil helps moisturize the skin, protects against inflammation, has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, and prevents skin oiliness. Its presence in the formulation further improves the ability of the soap to confer healing properties on the skin and protect against unnecessarily aging the skin through the consistent use of the razor.

Like the previous two, Almond oil confers healing properties on the skin and protects against skin dryness by moisturizing the skin.

In addition to doing what the others above do, grapeseed oil also helps in faster healing of scars, should any mistake (cut) happen during the shave.

Castor oil, like Grapeseed oil, helps heal scars faster and complements the anti-inflammatory properties of the other oils.

The combination of these oils makes the Officina Artigiana Milano soap more than just a soap, and it is worth every penny used in buying it.

Edwin Jagger – Shaving soap triple sample pack

In addition to the soap’s active ingredients, this tri-pack soap is further nourished with three different organic ingredients going into each pack, Aloe Vera, Sandalwood, and lime & pomegranate.

A combination made for both sensitive and normal skin, the soap forms a luxurious lather on the skin when applied and makes a classic shave a pleasure rather than a chore.

The Aloe Vera pack is ideal for sensitive skin, and the Sandalwood pack is perfect for normal skin, while the lime and pomegranate pack is suitable for sensitive and non-sensitive skin.

There have been many new brands in 2021, but this pack has earned a place in the best shaving soaps.

Castle Forbes – Cedarwood and sandalwood essential oil shaving cream

Luxuriously formulated in an old Scottish estate, this highly dense shaving soap, specially formulated and scented with the finest selections of organic oils, has luxury written all over it.

The exotic combination of essential oils perfectly complements the creamy lather it forms on application to the face, making every razor stroke a silky, soothing one.

Extro – 17 stormo shaving cream

A product of over three decades of experience in the cosmetic industry, the Estro stormo shaving cream, a creation of Donato Ciniello’s passion for wet shaving, is 100% vegetable-based and enriched with Q10, Royal Jelly, and Calendula Oil, amongst other natural ingredients.

Scented with a blend of many exotic fragrances mixed into it, this soap is packed in a highly dense cream that lasts longer than the average shaving cream, more of a half soap – half cream due to the density.

Mike’s Natural Soap – Lavandin & Eucalyptus Soap In Jar

This tallow-based soap is one of the most popular choices among classic wet shaving enthusiasts. It’s an exotic blend of natural nourishing elements, including tallow, Lanolin, vegetable glycerin, kokum butter, shea butter, and avocado oil.

It is dubbed to yield the creamiest and most protective lather for wet shaving, making it one of the most sought-after soaps in the market.

Conclusion

The choice of the shaving soap to use in a classic wet shave is as crucial as the safety razor to use as the two go hand-in-hand. There are many soap brands on the shelves these days, and this list is to guide you to make the right decision when you decide to buy one; with this, hopefully, you make the right choice.

