Best Ways To Waterproof Concrete Walls – Step By Step Guide!

This Thanksgiving, you’ll be thanking us! You’ll enjoy turkey dinner with your family in your comfy basements. Waterproofing your basement and sealing it with concrete!

Yes, we’ll help you!

We will help you learn how to do concrete foundation waterproofing and the best concrete waterproofing contractors!

Why?

Because we at Aquatech Toronto basement waterproofing care for our customers and wish for their well-being.

Materials Required For Concrete Foundation Waterproofing

We won’t start instructing you immediately; we know you need to collect things. Therefore, we have come up with a list of materials you will need for basement waterproofing. Take the help of concrete waterproofing contractors to find the best products.

Hydraulic Cement

This cement will be used to fill up the cracks and the holes in your walls. This will also repel water and keep your basement waterproofing dry and leakproof.

Cement Waterproofing Sealer

This is necessary to waterproof your basement from the outside, filling the cracks or any spaces in the basement wall from the outside.

Plaster Waterproofing Additive

This is layered to add to your basement wall’s concrete foundation waterproofing strength.

Tar and Heavy-Duty Membrane

This ensures the maximum strength and safety of your basement wall, tar and other heavy-duty membranes are layered.

Gravel

Gravel is added to provide a space for the trench to lay drainage pipe.

Fabric Barrier

To ensure that the basement waterproofing system is not clogged and dirt doesn’t accumulate, a fabric barrier is added above everything to have a waterproof basement.

After you have collected everything mentioned, you can start preparing to transform your basement. You can also approach concrete waterproofing contractors to help you out.

The Step-By-Step Process To Make Your Basement Secure

To increase the longevity of your house and make it more secure and protected, one must take steps. Taking these steps will help you have relief, and your home will be safer and more secure for your family to live in—we at Aquatech Toronto basement waterproofing care for all your waterproofing needs and requirements.

First, clean the wall on which you need to work. No dirt, filth, or other items should be lingering on the wall. Else, it will hamper the performance.

Use a power washer and sandpaper to ensure no debris is collected.

Check for any cracks and holes in the walls. If there are any, examine the nature and depth of the breach.

After cleaning the crack, fill it with hydraulic cement. It will not only fill the gap but seal it and make it leakproof for the long haul.

The concrete foundation waterproofing sealer should be applied to ensure an even application and durability.

Choosing a waterproofer for basement waterproofing that goes with the kind of wall you have is an essential job.

Selecting the basement waterproofing additive is equally essential.

Next, using a brush or a roller, apply a thin layer of the cement-based waterproofer to the wall. Let it dry and apply a thin coat again.

After you are done with the waterproofer, you need a tar-based pitch to secure the concrete foundation waterproofing you have done.

Following these two steps, you will require a heavy-duty rubber or plastic membrane. This will guarantee that the work you have done is secure.

A thick gravel base will provide adequate support to the drainage pipe, which is long-lasting and offers enhanced protection for basement waterproofing.

Further, adding a fabric barrier will ensure that there is no dirt or debris buildup in your drainage system and that the water moves smoothly.

The final step is to slope the ground away from the basement so the water runoff is away from your basement.

Following these steps will make your house ready for anything. Aquatech Toronto basement waterproofing would love to be a part of your journey. We have highly skilled technicians who ensure you don’t have a leaky basement.

Finally,

If this process is long and tedious for you or overwhelming, you can always contact Aquatech Basement Waterproofing. We are a team of concrete waterproofing contractors who will care for all your basement issues.

They are highly skilled and have decades of experience in Toronto basement waterproofing. Our clients testified for us, and we would do anything to maintain their trust in us.

