Beware of Aggressive Drivers This Halloween

As Halloween approaches, it’s important to know how to avoid potentially aggressive drivers, but drivers, trick-or-treaters, and others can look for certain signs of aggressive driving to avert a potential accident. When getting ready to celebrate for the day or evening, the following are some signs of aggressive driving to watch for while out.

Weaving on the Road

Sometimes, motorists may attempt to swerve around other vehicles, making dangerous lane changes in the process. It’s also illegal to change lanes in many locations, making drivers and others vulnerable to auto accidents while the driver is in violation of the law and risks certain penalties.

Whether attempting to get ahead of a driver by cutting them off or attempting at the last minute to get into the left lane, weaving puts many people at risk and indicates aggressive driving.

Speeding

Many drivers engage in speeding, which could qualify as aggressive driving in some cases. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the leading causes of car crash injuries and fatalities.

In some cases, drivers may speed in an attempt to get to their destination quicker, or they may accelerate when they’re stressed or angry. Other instances of speeding may be accidental as the driver becomes unaware of what the speed limit is or that they’re over it. Regardless of the potential reason, drivers should take care to avoid speeding and keep a close eye on the speedometer.

Failure to Signal

Drivers need to use their turn signal whenever they intend to make a turn. Failing to use a turn signal when making a turn is not only illegal, but it could also lead to serious accidents if drivers or pedestrians are unaware of the driver’s intentions.

If a driver fails to signal a turn, other drivers may inadvertently collide with the turning vehicle as they assume the vehicle was going to go straight. Law enforcement may also issue a ticket for failing to signal.

