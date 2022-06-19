Biden’s Immigration Legacy in 2022 (H1-B Visa Regulations and Immigration Policies)

—

According to statistical facts regarding H1-B Visa Holders, US Law requires employers to pay H1-B Visa holders the same wage or higher than what is paid to US workers with the same level of experience and qualifications. In addition to this, US employers also have to sponsor these employees for permanent residence, which requires them to pay over $10,000-$15,000. Not to add, around 64% of H1-B Visa Holders have acquired a master’s degree or higher. All these facts highlight that H1-B Visa Holders can hardly be recognized as cheap labor but are anything but that. If anything, they serve as a valuable asset to its economy. Limiting these visas discourages international students from pursuing careers in the United States, and the struggle for permanent residence often leads them to other countries where their talent thrives.

Regulations:

Under President Donald Trump’s tenure, the terms for H1-B visas were improperly defined and quite limited. The policies in Trump’s presidency for H1-B visas had greatly influenced the denial rates, which had sky-rocketed to a whopping 21% during the first three quarters of 2020. During the last quarter, the denial rate had declined by 1.5%, which made a significant difference from before. ITServe Alliance observed the decline. It was because of the removal of a memo on “contracts and itineraries” by USCIS and the addition of a new one on June 17, 2020. More changes will be observed as May 2022 approaches us with new rules when USCIS announces their alterations proposed for the employer-employee relationship or qualification criteria for an H1-B specialty occupation.

Changes In Fee Structure:

In addition to this, further changes that are likely to occur include increases in fees and offering premium processing. Rules by USCIS for fee schedules would lead to a rise in multiple prices, although not possibly as much as Trump’s administration planned to increase. USCIS claims that this increase in fee structure is merely to maintain balance as services like naturalization will very likely cause additional stress on its current available capital. Along the lines of this, another significant change is the allowance for premium processing which entails Form I – 539; alteration or extending status for visas F, J, and M would be permitted. It would help many spouses who would be waiting for EAD approvals. If all this were to happen, the fee structure for many different visas would increase significantly.

New Guidance:

Furthermore, another positive change could be brought about in employment-based second preference by introducing the new guidance. It could result in increased use of the National Interest Waivers by highly qualified and talented individuals and various entrepreneurs and people with advanced degrees and knowledge in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Since the current guidance is often limited by interpretation, this new guidance could allow overseas individuals to opt for self-petition, which dictates that they would not have to be sponsored by an employer or go through the incredibly tiresome labor certification process.

If you or a loved one seek temporary or permanent residency in the United States, an employment visa could be the best option. Speaking with an immigration attorney may help you obtain an employment visa and make the immigration process simpler.

