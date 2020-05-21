Black Diabetic Socks in 2010, Dye Issues A Myth

—

Please Note: This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person.

In the past, you may have read that black diabetic socks are risky. However, this information is now rejected by doctors and scientists who say that the dyes and chemicals used to make socks pose no risk to wearers. Today, black socks are fine for diabetics and they are growing in popularity as wearers strive to alleviate some of the symptoms related to the disorder while maintaining some sense of fashion.

Previously, light-colors have been the only option for diabetic socks. Yet, with new advancements in their production, there are no limits in the colors that the socks can be produced in. This means that diabetics can enjoy thin black diabetic socks under their dress pants or for the gym. Now, the socks are even being produced in a variety of colors and styles. Soon, they will be nearly as accessible as non-diabetic socks in stores and online.

Individuals suffering from diabetes know the risk associated with poor blood circulation to the feet, but with so much to worry about already, anything that offers symptom relief is worth using. Diabetic socks find the perfect balance of compression and looseness. If they are too tight, they might restrict blood flow to the feet even further, causing greater problems. Yet, some compression helps keep swelling in the feet at bay.

Why Black Socks Were Once Considered Dangerous

While white dietetic socks have been popular for decades, only recently have darker versions really taken off. This may be for a couple of different reasons. However, each of these reasons is no longer a viable hazard to diabetic wearers.

First, older techniques for coloring socks required harsh chemicals and dyes to achieve the longest-lasting color possible. These harsh chemicals posed risk to wearers. In some cases, the dyes would transfer off of the material and into the open wounds, causing great irritation.

Second, people with diabetes often first notice that they are experiencing poor circulation due to discoloration on their socks where wounds open. Dark socks remove the ability to notice foot ulcers as quickly. Yet, doctors encourage diabetics to check their feet morning and night for any signs of emerging issues.

Black socks for diabetics

While there was once an unstated rule that diabetics should not wear dark socks, this information is no longer relevant in 2020. The process of coloring socks has transformed drastically in recent years. Now, natural dyes cause little to no irritation, meaning that there is no risk in wearing dark socks, even if you are a diabetic. The dye used to color them is very unlikely to transfer off or into wounds, meaning less irritation and less worry.

Even though any bleeding might be less noticeable in dark socks, it can encourage users to be more thorough in checking their feet each night, regardless of stocking choice. This reason is not large enough when compared with the benefit of wearing diabetic socks in general. Wearing them every day is far more important than color or design. For some people, wearing dark-colored socks allows them to feel more confident with their outfits, which can be a huge gain.

Following doctor’s orders, diabetics should check their feet morning and night, but developing a serious foot injury or ulcer in only a day’s time is unlikely. Also take advantage of health remedies outside of socks, saving your hair to your feet, as overall health is important. At the end of the day, the benefits of wearing these socks are far greater than the risk that could be associated with dark socks. Even then, there is proven to be little to no risk associated with wearing black or grey diabetic socks.

High blood sugar levels may lead to increased risk

Managing bloodstream levels is just one important aspect of diabetics. Checking and managing insulin levels is hard enough, but individuals with diabetes also much constantly check their lower extremities for signs of decreased circulation and injury. If the levels of sugar in the blood are too high for too long, there is potential for damaged nerves in the feet, which can lead to loss of feeling and loss of blood flow, especially to the ankles and feet. Both of these combined can mean that foot injuries are more frequent and harder to detect.

Anyone diagnosed with this disorder has surely seen the signs that hang in the doctor’s office with reminders to check and wash feet on a daily basis. Doctors take full measures to inform diabetics of ways to alleviate some of their symptoms and keep their blood sugar low. Yet, there is still a high risk for foot ulcers to develop. This is where socks come in. Now, doctors are even recommending diabetic socks to individuals with diabetes.

There are Many Types of Black Diabetic Socks

Diabetics can enjoy a wide variety of newly designed socks for all sorts of purposes and activities. From work shoes in the hot summer to ski boots in the dead of winter, there is sure to be the perfect pair of socks for any adventure.

It is best to find socks that are some blend of wool or cotton, though there are many other materials to chose from. These days, the socks are created by some of the most popular sock makers like Dr. Scholl’s and Wigwam. Sleek and simples pairs are available in a variety of colors and designs, meaning that you can find a pair of socks to suit any outfit.

Produced in both men’s and women’s sizing, anyone can benefit from their advantages. Prices continually drop, and now the socks are almost in line with regular, non-diabetic socks. They are available online or in drugstores and shoe stores. Online superstores like Amazon offer an extra-wide selection, so shoppers can find any style they seek. With that, the selection is continually growing and the process used to make and color the socks is continually adapting to better suit wearers.

Once, diabetic socks were limited, but today, they are available almost everywhere. The color of the sock is far less important than the fact that you are wearing them. If black suits your fancy, no need to worry. In 2020, there are little to no risks in wearing them daily. Whether you choose black, patterned, white, or any color of socks, you are sure to experience the benefits of improved circulation to the feet.

—

