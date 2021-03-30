Bringing Awareness to Hidden Life-Altering Obstacles and Revolutionizing How We Live

—

The pandemic taught us many obstacles can be overcome through technology tools and a shift in thinking. Education could happen virtually in a pinch. Retailers could adapt with curbside pickup and contactless payments. Doctors could leverage telemedicine to provide care for those who could not risk being among the public.

Some obstacles are hiding in plain sight. For example, emergency responders often have difficulty finding the right home. Maybe you must call an ambulance after your child falls off the kitchen counter. You dial 9-1-1 and the ambulance races to your location. However, they have difficulty finding your exact address. Why? Because of your address numbers. Maybe one or two fell off the mailbox, or it’s dark and you can’t see the house numbers from the street. Or there are shrubs or other obstructions in front of the numbers. Thankfully, they figure out the right house and can help your kid with non-serious injuries. A good outcome, but one that underscores a serious problem in which first responders are often delayed finding a house. And when someone’s in an emergency, every second counts.

Missing or hidden address numbers result in slower emergency response times and disrupts other deliveries. Your Uber Eats order from your favorite Thai place might not be able to deliver your pad Thai. UPS drivers might need to return your eCommerce orders after they’ve searched for your home for too long. These issues cost delivery firms millions in lost productivity.

What about GPS systems? Aren’t they accurate to the foot? Mapping software unfortunately sometimes puts map pins at the wrong spot, and in some cases, can be off by a hundred feet or more. Therefore, you might see food delivery drivers using a flashlight at night to see house numbers because GPS puts them in the right area but doesn’t have pinpoint accuracy.

So, where’s the solution? It comes in the form of an LED box called eLiT from Strategic Innovations. eLiT leverages a high-tech approach to improving the accuracy of house and apartment building addresses. The product is an LED-lit box that displays house numbers. This makes them visible from the street during day or night. The box uses a proprietary technology called eXACT MAP which resets the mapping pin to the device’s exact location, giving first responders and delivery drivers an exact route to your location.

The device does not rely on Wi-Fi, so it’s not restricted by internet outages or broken routers. To further help first responders, eLiT will automatically flash red when 9-1-1 responders are within range, which gives the drivers a clear indication of the right address and allows them to drive confidently to the scene. Users can also set the device to flash different colors when opted-in delivery services are on their way.

eLiT is a well-designed product that addresses a universal and largely hidden problem. It makes house numbers markedly easier to spot and improves the GPS platforms we rely on, not only for our Amazon deliveries but most importantly, for our first responders.

