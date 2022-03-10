Brown Spots in Eyes: Understand the Phenomena in Detail

—

Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.

Eye freckles, commonly known as brown spots, are tiny spots that can be seen in some people’s eyes. In most cases, the brown spots are harmless, as evidenced by people who have had them from childhood to adulthood. However, as medicine has continued to advance, brown spots in eyes have also continued to be a subject of debate and extensive research, intending to understand their occurrence, effects, and possible treatment fully. If you have ever wondered whether these brown spots in your eyes are something to worry about, then you are in the right place. This blog will shed light on the main causes of brown eyes, the associated symptoms, diagnosis, and the possible ways to get rid of them.

The Causes of Brown Spots in Eyes

The medical community has conducted extensive research and has explained some of the possible causes of brown spots in the eyes. The brown spots are medically referred to as conjunctival nevus. This benign growth is mostly non-cancerous and appears as a brown shed or spot on the white part of an eye. In fewer cases, the condition can appear on the iris.

The Causes

Some of the possible causes include the following:

Some people are born with Nevi in the eyes, making it a childhood condition. They end up having the condition from childhood to adulthood, in most cases, without any irritation. This is a common cause among many brown spots in eyes cases across the world.

Another cause of brown spots in the eyes is accumulating cells to form nevi, often in older people. Such a cluster of cells can often be cancerous and require urgent consultation and tests to understand them clearly. However, this is a rare phenomenon since brown spots in the eyes have a low cancer effect.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

More so, there are studies that have linked UV light exposure to the development of eye freckles in some people. Some people have very sensitive eyes that could trigger the formation of these spots when exposed to the sun’s UV light.

The Risk Factors

Apart from the possible causes of brown spots in the eyes, a number of risk factors have been identified associated with fast-tracking the development of the condition. The exact causes of brown spots in eyes are still debatable in the medical field; however, some of the risk factors that promote it include:

Repeated exposure to natural sunlight or artificial light for long periods of time can cause brown spots in the eyes.

People with green or blue eyes, commonly known as light-colored eyes, have a higher chance of developing eye freckles compared to people with normal eyes.

Older age is also a risk factor for developing brown spots in eyes . This is because old age can accumulate cells in the eyes, probably cancerous, leading to the condition’s occurrence. However, this happens to very few people across the world.

Experts have also regarded some inherited skin conditions that cause irregular moles as a risk of contracting eyes’ brown spots. Such conditions can easily affect the eyes, causing fibrous cells that turn into eye freckles.

Though rare, a nonstandard skin pigmentation of an individual’s eyelids can cause brown spots in the eyes. In addition, having areas on the eyelids with lighter complexion results in UV light penetrating the eyes in small potions, causing a possible onset of brown spots in the eyes.

Also, increased pigmentation of the uvea can cause eye freckles. The uvea is the middle region or layer of the eye below the sclera.

Though highly debatable, another risk factor under research is being of Caucasian descent.

Studies have found that this condition is not cancerous; however, they irritate the eyes’ surface. They can also be a bother to individuals who have very sensitive eyes. Getting a clear picture of the causes and risk factors associated with brown spots in the eyes can help identify the type of eye freckles. Should anyone discover a brown spot in their eyes, it is essential to visit an eye doctor to determine the condition’s exact cause.

The Common Symptoms of Brown Spots in Eyes

The most common symptom of conjunctival nevus is the appearance of one or more brown spots in the eye. However, in some cases, the nevi might be accompanied by a leaking fluid as well as the abnormal growth of blood vessels.

Once an individual notices that the brown spots in their eyes are gradually changing their appearance, it would be paramount to visit an eye specialist for further diagnosis and treatment.

The Diagnosis Process

Major cases of brown spots in the eyes are asymptomatic; a lot of people do not realize they have the condition until a physical examination is done. First, the eye specialist will examine a person’s eyes to identify any sign of the condition. Then, with the help of special cameras, they may further examine further abnormalities in the eye. If a nevus is detected, one will be referred to a more established eye specialist for a biopsy or a fluorescein eye stain test. The biopsy is essential in determining if the nevus is malignant or benign. The fluorescein eye stain test helps determine if there are injuries or abnormalities in the eyes.

The three main cases where a brown spot in the eyes may warrant treatment include: if the ophthalmologist suspects a case of melanoma, if the spot on the outer wall affects the appearance of the eye, or if one notices changes in the color and shape of the brown spot.

In conclusion, the brown spots in the eyes are common phenomena that people live with without much irritation. Only a few cases of eye freckles can become severe, especially if cancerous. It takes the intervention of a reputable eye specialist to carry out proper diagnosis and treatment care for a patient to live a normal life with the condition. Armed with the possible causes and associated risk factors, anyone can devise ways to avoid contracting the condition, especially if exposed to the causative agents.

—

This content is brought to you by Hamna Haam

iStockPhoto