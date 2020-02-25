Callout: Workplace Sexism and Your Experiences

What sort of sexism takes place in the workplace that we still don’t acknowledge or talk about?

There’s been a lot of talk about sexism in the technology industry, and over the past few weeks, several high profile investors have publicly said that they may have contributed to a culture of sexism and harassment of women.

In the debates surrounding all this, I’ve been struck by the very nature of the workplace itself, I’ve been hearing about the ways in which a lot of people degrade themselves on some level for investors, and that the workplace is a brutal and ruthless place for everyone, it’s just that the details are different for the genders. Some of this I agree with, some I disagree with, but I’d like your experiences. What sort of sexism takes place at work that we still don’t talk about? And besides just sexism, should we be overhauling the entire culture of many industries and workplaces in the first place?

Send your thoughts to [email protected] – or find us on Facebook as The Gender Knot Podcast, where you can also send a message. Let me know if you’re happy to have your message readout on the show, and it’s also ok to be anonymous, just state that. Otherwise, let me know if you just want to pass a thought on or if you want to talk to me more about it all. Also, voice memos are great, and so do send those along too.

Host: Nas aka Nastaran Tavakoli-Far

