Can a Personal Injury Lawyer Prove Liability?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Do you understand the legal burden of proof for which personal injury lawyers are responsible? They are hired to prove a case, on your behalf. The knowledge and skills that go into accomplishing this are very complicated; it is not something the average citizen can manage on their own.

Lawyers have the theoretical knowledge and abilities to handle such challenges with ease. Without them, liability would be difficult to prove. Learn more about the process and how lawyers can prove the cases of their clients.

What a Lawyer Needs From You

To win your claim, you and a lawyer must show an adjuster that the settlement you want is an appropriate one. This means that it must equal the expenses your insurer says are due to the negligence of the person or people with whom you want to settle.

To build up your case, your attorney will need building blocks. This includes your:

Medical records

Bills

Police reports

Witness statements to help show that your claims are legitimate.

This information is given to a claims adjuster who assumes that your evidence is honest. At this stage, your lawyer is showing negligence, not proving it to be true.

They must reveal that the liable person caused you or your property enough damage or harm to require compensation. There is no legal burden of proof in this. That comes later, after filing a lawsuit. Negotiations come before, where each party may reach a settlement agreement without taking it to court.

Collecting evidence is crucial for the outcome of your case, and thus it should always be executed under expert guidance. A lawyer knows exactly what documents to collect and from where. Also, remember to keep at least one copy of each file before handing it in.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you are looking to hire an attorney, it is ideal to go for a local expert, as they will be well versed with the state legislature. For example, if you have been in a Florida car crash, a Tampa car accident lawyer will know all about the legal hurdles of proving your case.

Evidence for a Lawsuit

If you pursue a lawsuit, your attorney must show that the defendant is responsible for the injuries or damage you suffered. Lawsuits are completely different from the negotiation stage. At trial, your lawyer presents to a judge or jury your evidence.

In most lawsuits, the judge will only take relevant documents that serve as direct proof of your claim. To make the trial lean in your favor, gather evidence that is difficult to deconstruct by the opposition. When attorneys cannot meet the legal burden of proof at a trial, the cast is lost. But when the facts stated can be backed up, winning is probable.

The scales of justice are a great example of this. At the start of a trial, the jury or judge assumes that both the plaintiff and defendant are blameless, putting the scales in equilibrium. That’s 50% for each party. If the plaintiff can show the jury that 51% of what they say is truthful, that’s 1% stronger than the defendant.

The result is that the jury scales slightly heavier to one side, whereby a judge then rules based on this imbalance. This is how liability is proven in court. However, many people decide to settle before a trial is ever reached. Lawyers show liability in negotiations by communicating with insurance companies and the attorney of their alleged negligent client.

Details regarding the paperwork are essential. Some documents could be incorrect or illegible and can jeopordize a favorable outcome. Police reports may have missing badge numbers, witnesses might be unable to contact, or a client could be receiving medical treatment and unable to assist their attorney with supplemental documentation.

Reasons like this can hold up negotiations and forestall compensation. However, they may also aid in having more time to gather enough evidence to pursue a lawsuit when all other options are exhausted.

Accept Expert Legal Help

With a personal injury attorney on your side, you stand a better chance at getting a good settlement, possibly without going through a lengthy trial. Furthermore, knowing that a legal expert is handling your case will allow you to focus on recovery.

—

This content is brought to you by Kyle Hambright.

Shutterstock