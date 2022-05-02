Can Pedestrians be Liable for Car Accidents

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

In 2020, about 6,516 pedestrians died in vehicle crashes on public roads. Unfortunately, whenever there is a car accident involving a pedestrian, it’s easier to assume that it’s the driver’s fault. This is because, in most cases, the pedestrian ends up with more injuries than the driver.

However, negligent pedestrians can also be partially or entirely liable for the accident. Understanding pedestrian liability law can help protect your rights and secure fair compensation.

When Is the Accident a Pedestrian’s Fault?

Both the driver and the pedestrian must take reasonable care and follow rules on the road. In the case of an accident, the case needs thorough assessment and investigations to collect proof of fault from one or more parties involved in the incident. If you ever find yourself in such a situation, use the legal advice online chat from 1LAW to talk to a lawyer for clarifications. Your attorney will help you understand the negligence doctrine, establish liability, and present you with all available legal options.

A pedestrian may be liable for an accident in the following instances.

Ignoring Traffic Signals

If a pedestrian crosses a busy highway without checking the traffic lights, a vehicle may accidentally hit them. Even in a crosswalk, the pedestrian should always check the road to ensure that the incoming cars are far enough to stop in time. It’s also a pedestrian’s fault if they get hit by a car while crossing a road with a ‘no pedestrian’ sign.

Crossing the Road in Other Areas Rather than the Designated Ones

Pedestrians should always use crosswalks. It’s difficult for a driver to see someone cross the road on busy, poorly lit roads. If the car hits a person crossing the road in an expressway, entrance, or exit ramp, where there is no crossway, the pedestrian takes responsibility for the accident.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Walking Under Drug and Alcohol Influence

According to statistics, 33% of fatal pedestrian-vehicle accidents involve an intoxicated pedestrian. Drugs and alcohol impair people’s judgment and can affect a person’s ability to cross the road safely, leading to a crash.

Darting into Highways

Vehicles are usually are a higher speed on busy highways. A pedestrian is liable for the accident if they walk on a busy highway rather than on a sidewalk. Pedestrians may also cause accidents in the following ways:

Suddenly running into the highway after a ball or another person

Reading texts or being on the phone while crossing the road

Playing in a roadway

Recklessly walking into traffic

What Happens if the Pedestrian Causes a Car Accident?

In case of an accident, get a lawyer to look into the events. They should collect evidence from witnesses who observed the accident or the available surveillance cameras. If the court finds the pedestrian at fault, they may not be able to recover compensation for their injuries. In such a case, the pedestrian will rely on their medical insurance or other resources to pay for their medical bills rather than holding the motorist liable.

If the driver got injured due to the pedestrian’s negligence, they should hire a lawyer. An at-fault pedestrian may have to pay the driver’s medical bills, lost wages, physical suffering, emotional and mental distress, and cover damages to the vehicle.

Sometimes the court may find the driver and pedestrian both partially liable for the accident. Some states rely on the contributory negligence rule in such a case. Both the driver and the pedestrian will take responsibility for their injuries or damage.

Other states follow the comparative negligence rule. In such situations, the driver and pedestrian share the liability. If you are less than 50% liable for the accident, you can recover compensation less the percentage of your share of fault.

Besides the driver and pedestrian, a third party may also contribute to the accident. This could be an agency tasked with maintaining or designing a sidewalk or a road. If a poorly labeled road contributes to a vehicle-pedestrian accident, the victims can sue the third party.

The Bottom Line

Vehicle pedestrian accidents are not automatically the driver’s fault. Hire an attorney to gather evidence, prove liability, and get compensatory damages.

—

This content is brought to you by Sarah Douglass.

Shutterstock