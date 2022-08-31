Can Poor Posture Harm Your Health? What Can You Do About It?

—

You probably didn’t like it when your mother nagged you to sit and stand up straight. But she did that for a reason – poor posture is detrimental to your health. When you slouch, whether standing or sitting, your joints aren’t in adequate alignment, increasing strain on your body.

Over time, this increases the risk of pain and arthritis , among other health conditions. Even increased fatigue occurs due to bad posture. On the contrary, good posture is the key to preventing shoulder, neck and back pain, making it easier for you to breathe, maintain your balance, and even digest your food.

Does bad posture impact your health?

There’s a significant price you pay for lousy posture habits. As you start experiencing pain, even the simplest tasks like driving your vehicle or carrying grocery bags become challenging. Adverse effects of bad posture include:

Shallow Breathing

Slouching affects your breathing, especially when you are seated. Proper breathing happens when the diaphragm has enough space in your thoracic cavity to release and contract with every breath you take. You breathe optimally when your body is in proper alignment – on the contrary, poor posture affects your breath quality which is paramount to rejuvenating the cells.

Negative Mood

This one may surprise you, but bad posture can also impact your mood, as it is linked to a lack of power and low self-confidence . On the contrary, by sitting up straight, your confidence is likely to increase, and you feel more in control. Bad posture also leads to irritability and fatigue, while a good posture helps you relax.

Sciatica pain

Sciatica occurs when the sciatic nerve gets inflamed, causing pain. If you experience back pain combined with intense leg pain and tingling or numbness in your legs, you may suffer from this condition. Different factors lead to it, such as pregnancy, arthritis, and being sedentary, which is typical for people working at the office.

How can you fix poor posture?

Fortunately, bad posture is something you can fix. Besides posture tools and physical therapy, there are other things you can do, such as:

Adjusting your chair, desk, and computer screen . Supposing you work on a computer, consider the following: is your screen at your eye level? Do your feet rest comfortably on the floor? Does the chair you sit on support your back? Proper office ergonomics make a significant difference in posture and can help if you suffer from conditions like sciatica. You can look for the best chair for sciatica and make standing work as energizing and comfortable as possible.

. Supposing you work on a computer, consider the following: is your screen at your eye level? Do your feet rest comfortably on the floor? Does the chair you sit on support your back? Proper office ergonomics make a significant difference in posture and can help if you suffer from conditions like sciatica. You can look for the and make standing work as energizing and comfortable as possible. Developing postural awareness . Try to be aware of your posture as much as you can. Learn what it feels like to have a proper posture by sitting against a wall with your head, rib cage, shoulder blades, and sacrum aligned. Become aware of the tension in your neck and relax tight muscles consciously.

. Try to be aware of your posture as much as you can. Learn what it feels like to have a proper posture by sitting against a wall with your head, rib cage, shoulder blades, and sacrum aligned. Become aware of the tension in your neck and relax tight muscles consciously. Practicing deep breathing. Deep breathing can also help you fix your posture. You can develop physical awareness by practicing deep inhalations into your belly, chest, and ribcage and exhalations that draw your abdominals and pelvic muscles up and in as your shoulders go back and down.

This content is sponsored by Stephen Marshal.

