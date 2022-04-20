Can Teenagers Ruin Their Teeth With Cheap Aligners?

—

Teeth Aligners are heavily advertised, especially on social networks. Orthodontists warn against braces.

The social networks are full of them: the before and after pictures that show how crooked and crooked teeth become a brilliant set of teeth. Anyone who has googled “ invisible braces ” – so-called aligners – can hardly save themselves from advertisements on Facebook and the like.

Invisible braces? Of course, they are not completely invisible. But compared to some fixed braces , the transparent aligners are quite inconspicuous. The practical thing is that you hardly see them and they can be easily inserted and removed again. This method is not entirely new. After all, dentists and orthodontists have been using them for many years to straighten crooked teeth. What is quite new, however, is the dispute that has broken out about her.

Orthodontist Warning

It began a few years ago when the patents of the original supplier from the USA, “Align Technology”, expired. Until then, aligner treatment could only be carried out in cooperation with orthodontists or dentists with appropriate training.

But with the end of the patents, numerous commercial suppliers flooded the market, some of whom offered the braces much cheaper. And supposedly much less complicated.

Because with them, the patient can sometimes simply make the impression himself at home, just like the control photos, which he should send back to the respective provider. But many orthodontists, dentists, dental associations, politicians and consumer protection groups are now warning of these providers.

Their main argument: Important preliminary and control examinations would not take place at the commercial providers. Aligners are often used incorrectly, which can lead to permanent damage to the teeth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

More and more victims

This is confirmed by the Hamburg orthodontist Luzie Braun-Durlak. In her practice in the city center, cases of mostly young women who present with serious problems after aligner treatment have been increasing for about two years. “Some can no longer chew; others can no longer close their mouth properly. Still others have suffered massive damage to their teeth as a result of improper treatment with the aligners.”

The whole thing has picked up speed significantly in the last one to two years. Braun-Durlak speaks of an average of two such cases per month in her practice. More and more such patients would also seek advice, help, and corrective treatment in other orthodontic practices.

Don’t be fooled by the low cost

The reason for this from the perspective of the orthodontist: the massive advertising via social media. “As a rule, it does not come across that it is a medical intervention that certainly entails risks if it is not closely monitored by a specialist. The planning of such a treatment is usually left to algorithms and dental technicians, but actually has to be done on site by orthodontists who have carried out a thorough examination beforehand.”

She warns against being blinded by the comparatively low costs: “You can only offer such low prices if you leave something out somewhere else and that is usually part of the important diagnostics and examinations and regular check-ups.”

Young people, in particular, are attracted by low prices

In order to be sure that an aligner treatment makes sense, in most cases, a so-called cephalometric side view, or FRS for short, is necessary, which is usually not done by commercial providers. The FRS gives important information about the tooth axes of the front teeth, how big the bone substance is around the roots, and also what the exact cause of the misalignment is.

But the low prices attract young people in particular. At the provider “Dr. Smile” costs the cheapest variant around 1790 euros, with “Smileunion” at least 1390 euros are called. But compared to the approximately 3,000 to 7,000 euros that a full aligner treatment costs, depending on the severity of the misalignment and the effort involved in the necessary measures at the orthodontist, it is little.

Dental Association warns of the grievance

Orthodontist Braun-Durlak emphasizes: “It’s simply not worth saving here and it can sometimes be dangerous and very expensive.” Another problem she sees is the lack of control options. Because: “Unfortunately, the Chamber of Dentists cannot intervene, since the commercial providers are organized through the Chamber of Commerce, which is of course wrong in and of itself.”

The only thing left for the dental association itself is to point out the grievance. And so does she. Konstantin von Laffert, President of the Hamburg Chamber of Dentists and Vice President of the German Chamber of Dentists, sees the current situation critically: “Before the aligner patents expired, it was regulated that the braces were only available from orthodontists. And that made a lot of sense too.”

“This is a serious issue”

The commercial suppliers who then pushed onto the market would suggest that it was only a cosmetic procedure. However, that is misleading. And so von Laffert also emphasizes: “X-rays are absolutely necessary in order to identify possible disruptive factors, such as implants or periodontitis.” Used incorrectly, aligners could lead to tooth loss or damage to the jaw joint.

The Hamburg Consumer Center also confirms: “This is a serious issue that has been on our minds for some time,” says Jochen Sunken, Head of the Health and Patient Protection Department. The problem from the point of view of the consumer advocate: “Damage is possible with tooth movements so that a dental or orthodontic check and support should be guaranteed in any case.”

Structures that are difficult to understand

In addition, it is often clear: “In the event of damage, it is difficult for the consumer to understand who is responsible: the manufacturer of the aligners? The online platform? The cooperation practices?” Ultimately, a complicated network sometimes makes it difficult for someone to be held responsible.

One of these commercial providers is the so-called “Smile Direct Club”, which has a location in Hamburg, among other places. He advertises with low prices and with the fact that he can simply deliver the impression set directly to your home to do it yourself. The company distances itself from the scratched image of the industry and refers to more than a million people in 13 countries who have been helped. The provider also emphasizes that each case will be examined by a dentist or orthodontist.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Manufacturers require confidentiality agreements

A report by the “New York Times” confirms that the US manufacturer is trying to legally prevent unwelcome opinions. Dissatisfied customers would only get their money back if they signed a non-disclosure agreement. The German judiciary has also dealt with aligner providers. Two had tried to have warnings about their business models banned – but failed.

Two small inquiries in 2019 and 2020 from the FDP MPs Jennyfer Dutschke and Anna von Treuenfels-Frowein show that, according to the Senate, commercial companies may only practice dentistry themselves if they hire licensed dentists for this purpose.

“The provision of free services such as advice and fixed prices is not permitted.” Treuenfels criticizes: “Patient safety must be the top priority in aligner treatment. The Senate has been informed of these conditions since 2019. Nevertheless, the responsible supervisory authority under Health Senator Leonhard has remained completely inactive and is not fulfilling its task. That is irresponsible.”

—

This content is brought to you by Ashish Kumar.

iStockPhoto