Can You Ease Back Pain With These Products?

Back pain can occur for any number of reasons. It can be due to obesity, old age, not lifting weights properly, diseases, lack of exercise, and much more. Whatever be the reason, managing back pain is hard. The aches can continue for hours together and medicines may only provide temporary relief. To ease back pain, there are many products available on the market and a few of them are listed below:

Lumbar Support Pillows:

Lumbar support pillows , pads and cushions provide a lot of comfort to the back. These work by decreasing the amount of pressure on your spinal cord. You can set these up on your car seat, chairs, and sofa and even carry them with you for your airplane sojourn. However, take care while selecting lumbar support; ensure that it fits your back perfectly.

Back Braces:

Back braces are usually prescribed by doctors if you have spinal stenosis. It does not work only for that condition it can help people with back pain which is caused by weak abdomen muscles. Though back braces relieve pain for some time, prolonged use is not advised as it can cause more harm than good. Use back braces for some time but continue with your pain-relieving exercises, which will provide you long-term benefits.

Shoes:

You might be thinking what the correlation between shoes and back pain is. Not many know that back pain can be caused by wearing the wrong type of shoes. Constant use of uncomfortable shoes can make you change your gait. If your normal gait is changed it will hamper the muscles on your back which is not used to this change. This can lead to back pain in the long run. Ideally, wear comfortable shoes, try not to wear heels and if you need to wear heels, do not wear high heels. Flat-bottomed shoes are ideal and will mostly not cause back pain.

Ice Packs and Heating Pads:

Many doctors’ advice contrast packs to reduce pain. So buying ice packs and heating pads become essential as they really work. Apply an ice pack for a few minutes followed by a hot pad eases pain to a considerable degree. If you are averse to applying both, you can try them separately. Ice packs work to reduce swelling and heat packs help in relaxing the muscles.

Mattresses:

There are many brands of mattresses that have been specially created to alleviate back pain. Do your research and find one that suits you. However, it is a known fact that you just need a hard surface to ease back pain. So make sure that the mattress is not too soft, soft mattresses instead of alleviating back pain can cause more back pain. A hard mattress specifically made to relieve back pain should be ideal.

Apart from these, you can buy over-the-counter medicines to alleviate your pain, or you can use a TENS unit to ease the pain. Ideally, these are all just stop-gap measures, if you need to be rid of your back pain you need to find the root cause of it and take measures to be free from pain forever.

