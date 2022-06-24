Can You Get Car Insurance Cheaply? Follow This Advice

—

In Mexico, getting car insurance is necessary for Mexican driving authority in most of the country, if you do not have this document, you can be penalized.

According to data from the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI), Mexico has 35.4 million vehicle fleets, of which only 36 percent have seguro de auto .

This is worrying because only 6.9 million people have active car insurance, while the rest still drive with no guarantee of safety. Car insurance is required since 2019, it should have at least “Liability Coverage”, which may help cover damages for injuries and property damage to others for which you become responsible resulting from an accident.

There are a number of reasons why Mexicans don’t have auto insurance, such as the price. According to data from the Comisión Nacional para la Protección y Defensa de los Usuarios de Servicios Fiancieros (CONDUSEF), this kind of insurances it´s seems like a service unnecessary and expensive.

Where to get car insurance at a lower cost?

To find cheap options for auto insurance, you can get a free estimate from Ahorraseguros.mx , also you can choose the best option of coverage, benefits, and discounts with the main insurers in Mexico.

With this tool you can get a car insurance quote whit better coverages and discounts, meanwhile, you protect your car collisions, liability, medical payments, and more.

Another option to get free quotes, compare and acquire auto insurance is Seguro.mx , which also allows you to get discounts and many protection options for your vehicle.

Recommendations for low-cost automobile insurance:

When you quote car insurance, the result is always personalized, this is a big notice because most of the insurers allow you to modify the terms like coverages, sums insured, etc., to get a service that fits your budget.

1.- Choose basic coverage: The type of coverage you choose will be determined by the cost of your policy, like third-party liability insurance. Nevertheless, try to get an additional level of white benefits such as paying for damage to your car due to incidents other than collisions or at least covering medical payments.

2.-Don’t reduce the deductible: The deductible is the percentage you pay on a claim before your insurance covers the rest. Coverages such as a damaged car or full theft have an auto insurance deductible. You should choose a high car insurance deductible if you don´t have the ability to pay a less one, however, try to choose a balance deductible to get benefits in the short and long term.

3.-Amounts insured: This is the maximum amount that an insurance company will pay in a claim, it works normally in coverage like medical payments and liability insurance. We recommend that you select which insured amounts you can pay.

4.-Considering car safety features: If your car has positive reviews about safety, you maybe get a low cost in your car insurance, like if the vehicle is equipped whit full front-seat airbags, ABS car brakes, etc.

5.-Driving History: Remaining accident-free, having an anti-theft device on your car, or having good grades drivers could also dismiss costs.

How can you see, getting a cheaper car is not difficult, so, the prices are not an excuse for not acquiring one, start your search for the best auto insurance and take care of yourself and your environment.

