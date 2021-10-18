Can You Improve Your Health By Improving Your Sleep?

—

Most people understand that there are ties between sleep and overall health. Sleep gives our bodies time to recharge, heal and process the events of the day, and prepare us to wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed the next day.

On the other hand, if you have a bad night’s sleep, rather than feeling energized and ready to go when you wake up in the morning, you’ll often feel groggy, irritable, and feel like you have ‘brain fog’. All of which isn’t ideal if you have a busy day ahead of you. Whether it’s a big meeting or you were planning on spending time with your family, a bad night’s sleep can set you back.

When you sleep poorly, you don’t just ruin the next day for yourself, but may cause your body and mind in to experience long term effects. Poor sleeping habits have potentially been linked to a wide range of health issues, possibly playing a role in the increased likelihood of heart disease, weight gain and increased likelihood of depression.

All of those negatives come into play before you consider the secondary downsides of poor sleep. Brain fog and mental fatigue can be dangerous when driving—there are 56,000 road crashes a year in the USA alone. And weight gain, while not inherently an indicator of poor health, can put you at risk of heart diseases and diabetes if left unchecked.

While some people can get by on very little sleep, why risk potential negative affects on your health? Let’s explore some ways you can improve your sleep. Learn how to avoid the negative impacts of poor sleep and enjoy the various benefits of sleeping well.

Make Sure To Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise is an integral part of living a healthy and balanced life, but it’s also important for getting a good night’s sleep. Exercise helps burn off extra energy in our bodies, energy which can leave you feeling awake late at night and restless in bed.

If you don’t exercise at all and struggle to sleep, just spending 20-30 minutes a day doing moderate exercise may be enough for you to burn off excess energy to allow you to sleep better, if you already exercise regularly, increasing the intensity of your exercise may help burn off that excess energy.

It’s important to note, to exercise at least 1-2 hours before you intend to go to bed, as while exercising your heart rate will increase, which will make it harder to fall asleep. So make sure to allow enough time for your body to return to its resting state.

Create A Conducive Environment For Sleep

If your bedroom isn’t properly set up for sleep, you may find it hard to get to sleep at night. Light pollution from outside your windows, loud distracting colors in your bedroom’s décor, and uncomfortable bedding can make it harder for your body to fall asleep, leaving you tossing and turning.

You should try setting your bedroom up ready for sleep. So, use some thick high-quality blinds on your bedroom windows to block out light pollution, that would otherwise keep you up. Try making sure your bedroom décor is neutral and not distracting as bold colors can keep you awake. And make sure your bed and bed linens are comfortable, to make it easier for you to sleep.

Try Stick To A Sleep Schedule

Humans are creatures of habit, people like schedules and structure in their life, as it helps you to mentally know what will happen and when. Your body will also get used to your habits when they’re scheduled, for example, if you eat lunch at 12:30 pm every day, your body will start to feel hungry around 12:20 pm.

The same principle applies to sleep, your body has a sleep cycle called the ‘circadian rhythm’ and by having irregular or erratic sleep, you can confuse your body and make it harder to sleep. By keeping to a set time to go to bed and wake up, will make it easier for your circadian rhythm, and by following a sleep schedule, you’ll notice you fall asleep at night and wake up in the morning a lot easier.

Now you know why sleep is important to your health and three easy ways that you can improve your sleep, without making any drastic changes or taking any medications. Of course this isn’t an exhaustive list of what you can do, but these three tips can have a massive effect on the quality and consistency of your sleep.

