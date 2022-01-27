Can You Make Your Beard Grow Faster Naturally?

—

With all the beard products and beard grooming supplies out there, it’s hard to tell which ones actually work and which ones are a waste of your money.

There are a plethora of so-called “beard supplements” and “natural remedies for beard growth” on the market, but unfortunately, not all of these products work. In fact, some can actually do more harm than good.

In this article, we will talk about the most effective ways to make your beard grow faster naturally.

1. Exercise

Working out can help you with beard growth.

Testosterone, the main hormone in the body that stimulates beard growth , is increased in response to certain exercises. Lifting weights, sprinting, and cardio, are all good ways to boost your testosterone levels.

But working out not only helps with testosterone levels but also improves blood flow to the skin. When you lift weights or do cardio, the increased muscle contractions cause more nutrients and deliver oxygenated blood to the skin, which helps beard growth. So if you are looking to make your beard grow faster naturally, working out daily is a good idea.

2. Get More Sleep

Getting enough sleep is crucial for beard growth. When you sleep, your body goes into repair mode and produces certain hormones that help in growth. Not getting enough sleep can negatively affect beard growth rate. So make sure you are getting at least 8 hours of sleep every night.

3. Reduce Stress

Stress can wreak havoc on the body, including beard growth.

Too much stress will have your testosterone levels in a downward spiral, which in turn will lead to slower beard growth. So if you are looking to make your beard grow faster naturally, make sure to keep your stress levels in check. Some ways to make this happen are to take up meditation, exercise daily, and stay away from stressful activities.

4. Eat a Healthy Diet

What you eat has a direct impact on your beard’s growth rates.

So make sure to eat lots of protein, omega 3 fatty acids, iron, zinc, and magnesium.

By eating nutritious foods rich in these nutrients, you will be ensuring that your body gets all the nutrients it needs to grow a healthier beard.

5. Drink a lot of Water

You need to drink plenty of water to help your body grow a healthier beard.

When you are dehydrated, the skin becomes dry which can induce itchiness. Dry skin also inhibits blood flow which slows down the facial hair growth rate. Drinking lots of water every day will help keep your skin hydrated and help maintain a healthy beard.

6. Quit smoking and drinking alcohol

Smoking and drinking too much alcohol can have a significant negative impact on your beard growth.

Smoking reduces blood flow to the skin, and when you are consuming alcohol, the toxins in it compete with testosterone. This leads to lower levels of testosterone, which in turn leads to slower beard growth.

If you want to grow your beard faster naturally quitting smoking and drinking will help tremendously.

7. Use a DIY Beard oil

Using beard oil is a great way to nourish your beard and skin. Beard oils are made up of carrier oils, which are extremely good for the skin and beard.

Carrier oils help moisturize your skin and hair, which can help with beard growth. Not to mention that carrier oils also have various vitamins, fatty acids, antioxidants, etc., which will help keep your skin and hair healthy.

We are suggesting making your own homemade beard oil, as you can choose the ingredients yourself and it is way more cost-effective.

8. Use a beard roller

If you have heard about micro-needling, you probably already know about its benefits. But did you know that beard rollers are actually a form of micro-needling?

Beard rollers are devices that have tiny needles on one end and a handle on the other. The needles pierce into the skin and create micro-tears, which then trigger the production of collagen, elastin, and blood flow to the area.

This increased blood flow to the skin will help with beard growth, as it will deliver vital nutrients and oxygen which is needed for healthy beard growth. So using a derma roller is another way to make your beard grow faster naturally . You just need to be careful not to overdo it as too much micro-needling can lead to scarring.

9. Exfoliate your skin

Exfoliating your skin is a great way to get rid of dead skin cells and improve beard growth.

When dead skin cells are not removed, they can clog pores and prevent hair from growing.

To get rid of dead skin cells, you can exfoliate a couple of times per week with a gentle scrub. You can either use something natural like brown sugar and olive oil or you can use a specialized exfoliating scrub.

When exfoliating, make sure to avoid the area around your eyes and lips as it is much more sensitive than other parts of the skin and you can irritate it.

Conclusion

Growing a beard is not as simple as just letting your facial hair grow. There are specific steps you need to take and certain things you need to do in order to make it work.

Use these tips and develop your own routine based on them and you will soon notice a difference.

Happy growing!

—

This content is brought to you by Russell Stanley.

