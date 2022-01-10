Can You Suffer PTSD After an Accident?

—

PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, can occur after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic accident. Even if you do not suffer physical injuries, being involved in an accident can be hard on your mind, spirit, and body.

More Than Physical Damage

After a wreck, your first focus needs to be on your physical safety. Make sure to put a safe distance between you and the physical hazards of the wreck.

Get a medical consultation as soon as possible after the accident. Even if you feel fine, that might not be actually the case. Having been through a traumatic event, your body might feel numb due to an adrenaline surge, which might hide any underlying harm.

An accident can leave more than just physical scars. Some scars are edged in our psyche. You should address any emotional or cognitive symptoms, just as you do with physical signs. To ensure that you get the care you need after an accident, discuss your situation with a personal injury lawyer in Boca Raton .

Symptoms of Concern

One of the earliest symptoms of PTSD after an accident is intrusive memories . If you were hit by someone making a left turn, you may feel agitated or be frightened at intersections where you need to make a left turn.

Intrusive memories can include:

Nightmares

Flashbacks

Panic attacks

An intrusive memory puts a great deal of stress on your body and brain. You may be physically safe during a flashback, but your body goes through the same agitation symptoms that you experienced during the wreck.

These symptoms can include:

Rapid heart rate

Elevation of blood pressure

Increase in stomach acid production

Over time, untreated PTSD can damage your heart and brain. Furthermore, the condition is also associated with excess stomach acid, which can damage your esophagus, throat, and even your teeth.

Avoidance

Your PTSD may be so severe that you cannot make a left turn comfortably and start to take ridiculously long routes to avoid them. You may also avoid the intersection where your accident occurred. While neither of these is debilitating, both of these behaviors are indications that your PTSD is impacting your life. Over time, these behaviors may turn obsessive.

Guilt

Accidents happen, and anyone can have one. Even if you were not at fault and did not get injured, there may be people who have suffered permanent harm or even death. Such tragic events can leave lasting guilt on survivors.

As a survivor, you may spend a great deal of time ruminating over the event. If you are prone to beating yourself up after the tragedy, it will be more difficult to move forward from this experience.

Long-term guilt can lead to constant irritability and anger. These reactions can damage relationships with family, friends, and co-workers. Untreated PTSD after an accident can cost you crucial connections.

Isolation

Untreated PTSD can lead to a constant sense of anxiety. In turn, this anxiety can lead to depression, and depression can be fatal. Being in a wreck, especially if the outcome leaves you feeling guilty, you may start isolating yourself. Being around others can create fear and even resentment.

In addition, you may lose the ability to drive or ride in a car without a sense of fear or panic. It is important to note that such fear and panic are not “old” feelings. Panic responses are in the moment and can be terrifying.

One of the greatest challenges of PTSD is that, while your body is not currently suffering a car wreck, your mental experience may be in the moment of your accident. The physical risk is non-existent, but your mental reaction is exactly as though you can hear the squeal of brakes and feel the impact.

Get Help

Accidents are more than physical and may require a repair of more than your body. Addressing your symptoms early with a counselor or therapist can help you develop coping skills that allow you to leave this experience in the past.

