Canvas is a Great Christmas Gift

The web is full of Christmas gift lists. We would like to take a different approach – let’s talk about reasons why a specific gift, namely canvas, deserves a place under the Christmas tree!

Emotional power

Canvas is essentially a picture that is printed on the canvas material, which is then stretched on a wooden frame. Almost any picture can be made into a canvas, thus creating a physical reminder of the most significant moments with someone. They can make you laugh or cry about the past, as well as affirm your love or friendship. Canvas stays on the wall like an eternal symbol. It is no secret that every gift becomes more precious if it has a personal connection to both the sender and receiver!

Esthetic joy

Canvas is produced using very high-quality pictures, which are then printed on the same material that painters use for their artworks. Top-class photo artists, reproductions of famous paintings, unique collages will provide an esthetic, personal touch to the home of the recipient. Taste is an individual phenomenon, however, a carefully chosen artwork will be a much more powerful gift than something neutral, plain practical. Just imagine: your friend is a big fan of the painter Gustav Klimt, and on Christmas, his wall gets decorated with Klimt’s painting “Kiss”!

Canvas for every situation from CanvasWAY

Canvases come in all shapes and sizes, everyone can find something that suits their particular situation. Low budget? Small canvases are inexpensive, but cute gifts. Lacking personal photos for printing? Browse the gallery of the canvas print shop CanvasWAY, or take advantage of the Shutterstock picture bank.

Shutterstock is a website in which photographers publish various photos and illustrations that, after purchase (CanvasWAY will do it!), can be used for different purposes. The choice is enormous – millions of pictures that contain almost every subject matter imaginable. What does it mean in the context of presents? That every picture from this collection can be used to create a canvas. The plan is simple:

Open the online canvas shop canvasway.com;

Hover the cursor over the section “Canvas Gallery”;

Click on “Image Bank”;

Find a picture you like by typing keywords. These can be both specific and general.

Click on the picture you’re interested in;

Adjust different parameters in the 3D canvas tool such as layout, size, filters.

When ready, click “Add to cart”!

Moreover, if you would like to use multiple photos, but don’t have the capacity for many canvases, then it is possible to create one beautiful collage-canvas, featuring a number of layouts. Or quite the opposite, one picture can be split up into multiple canvases as a unique interior design element. Anyhow, a solution can always be found, and CanvasWAY staff is ready to help!

Long term emotions

Canvases don’t have an expiry date. They do not wear out like apparel, or start displaying errors like electronics. Canvas is not just a simple Christmas thing that will be forgotten in a couple of months. Furthermore, on every canvas there is the date of production, keeping the memory of the specific occasion. It is a chance to gift something with staying power.

A safe gift

CanvasWAY canvases are not made somewhere far in China or India. This is why you don’t have to worry about the package getting stuck in customs. If you order timely, then the only waiting period is the production of the canvas, where no delays are expected, plus some additional days for shipping with the fastest shipping carriers.

Seize the opportunity to prepare for Christmas easily and stressless with CanvasWAY!

This content is brought to you by Canvasway.

Photo: Shutterstock