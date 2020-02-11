—

If you plan to remodel your kitchen or update it, one thing you should give serious thoughts to is a good quality kitchen cabinet.

All kitchen cabinets look delicate and perfect when still on display, given they are still new and well-lit. However, not all fine-looking cabinets mean they are quality-proof. Nor are expensive cabinets mean they are durable. Note that good looks and prices do not always equal quality.

In this article, we will be listing down known characteristics of a good quality kitchen cabinet to help you avoid wasting your money on lower quality cabinets.

Look for cabinets with quality materials

Suitable quality cabinets are usually made up of Grade-A plywood. Hence, when selecting kitchen cabinets avoid, those cabinets made up of particle boards or medium-density fiberboard as they are not as durable as plywood.

Plywood is a type of robust wooden board constructed by gluing together wood veneers, which are thin sheets of wood only 3mm or 1/8-inch thick. It has a strong ability to carry weight and is proven to be more durable to use for cabinets.

In choosing the material, make sure that you are confident that your kitchen cabinet can withstand everyday usage for an extended period.

Check the material for drawer boxes

When choosing a cabinet, choose those that use dovetail drawer boxes.

A dovetail is a joint, which uses fan-shaped pieces to interlock two pieces of wood together. Dovetail joints are said to be exceptionally strong and secure. In opting for drawers with this joint, you will be secured that your kitchen cabinet can hold an adequate amount of weight without worrying if it will break down.

Also, choose cabinets with soft-closing glides to avoid difficulty in closing cabinets. Otherwise, your kitchen cabinet may skew to one side and fail to close. It is not only an inconvenience but is also a sign that your cabinet may not be durable enough because of its rough glides.

Opt for pre-assembled cabinets

If you are not confident about assembling your cabinet, opt instead for those kitchen cabinets assembled by professionals and are readily available in the market.

Pre-assembled kitchen cabinets are those already assembled straight from the manufacturer and delivered to consumers for installation. Hence, you can presume that they are assembled right and with the highest accuracy demanded of professionals. Nevertheless, choose those pre-assembled kitchen cabinets that come only from well-reputed and reliable sources.

Check for cabinet certifications

When choosing cabinets, check if they are at the very least KCMA certified and CARB 2 compliant to ensure maximum quality and durability.

KCMA certified cabinets are those that pass KCMA tests on durability. They are tested to withstand sixty-five pounds of weight and twenty-five thousand swing cycles, focusing mainly on the cabinet’s doors and hinges.

Meanwhile, CARB 2 compliance indicates the formaldehyde levels of the product are well within the safety limits to reduce its emission and protect the public from airborne toxic contaminants.

With both certifications, you are guaranteed that you have a good quality kitchen cabinet.

Purchase from sources with reliable customer service

Purchasing kitchen cabinets must not be an intimidating process. It should be a fulfilling one. Hence, in choosing cabinets, check if the source has a good reputation in providing quality customer service.

Your kitchen cabinet source must be able to provide you with answers to questions that may crop up along the way. They must be able to assist you in the installation and maintenance of the kitchen cabinets. Not only that, they must have online visibility and must be easily accessible to avoid difficulty in bringing about particular concerns you may have regarding your kitchen cabinet.

These sources must be able to deliver quality customer services inasmuch as they provide quality kitchen cabinets.

Takeaway

The ultimate test to kitchen cabinet quality is the ability to withstand the test of time, considering they are used every day. But, indeed, this test is not readily available upon purchase.

You will have to wait for a long time to get results. By then, you would already have wasted money on a wrong purchase. Hence, certain safeguards are essential to help you be on the lookout for characteristics you must find in a good quality kitchen cabinet. Once you know what you are looking for, you will not have to waste time and money on kitchen cabinets that do not deliver quality results.

Lastly, it pays to check for well-reputed sources with ideally commendable customer service. Despite their products being perceived to be durable, there will be times you will need to check with your source from time to time on some issues concerning your kitchen cabinet. Hence, sources with good communication lines and an excellent reputation for delivering on their promises is one crucial aspect that must be taken into consideration when purchasing suitable quality kitchen cabinets.

