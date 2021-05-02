Charcoal Vs. Propane Grills: Which Is Better For You?

—

Whether you love to cook, have people over to entertain, hang outside when the weather is nice, or if you just love to cook meat over an open flame, then getting a grill is the perfect option for you.

Grills can even be used outside of the summertime if you have the right one and the right equipment.

Read below to find out which grill is best for you along with your weather and the types of food you want to cook!

Propane Grills/ Gas Grills

This type of grill is considered to be one of the most popular grills on the market and can be found in backyards all across the United States. Although gas grills still aren’t quite as easy to use as an electric grill, which you just have to plug in to get going, gas grills are still simple to light.

One thing you’ll want to consider when you’re looking at buying a propane grill is its size. You’ll want to check how big your outdoor space is along with how much area the grill will take up in that space. Additionally, you’ll want to think about the amount of heat that the grill will excuse since this will also take up additional space.

If you have a large outdoor space, then you’ll want to get a big propane grill. If you buy a propane grill that has four burners, then you’ll be able to cook a lot of food to feed a relatively big group of people.

As you’re checking out propane grills, you’ll also want to take the style of the grill into consideration. Stainless steel and cast iron both tend to be very popular options.

The Pros Of A Propane Grill

Propane grills heat up very quickly, so you won’t have to wait long before you’re able to begin cooking your food.

If you’re a beginner at grilling, then propane grills are the perfect grill to get started with. You don’t have to be an expert with getting the grill light and it’s generally pretty simple to follow a recipe to cook your meal

Propane grills are easy to turn off and cool down very quickly. You don’t have to put the embers out like you do with a charcoal or a wood fire grill. This type of grill also cools down quickly, which is a positive if you have pets or kids around.

The Cons Of A Propane Grill

If you’re an expert at grilling, then you might prefer the flavor that comes from cooking a meal on a wood or charcoal grill because of the particular flavor that the fuel provides.

Propane grills typically can’t get as hot as a charcoal or a wood fire grill. This can be a major disadvantage if you have certain recipes that require being cooked at a high temperature.

Charcoal Grills

Charcoal grills are also a very common variety of grills. They typically look like a bowl that features a space below it to hold burning coal along with an area to catch parts of falling ash.

Sometimes charcoal grills are seen as a more “traditional” kind of grill since many people associate the flavor that charcoal grills provide with their neighborhood barbecues.

Pros Of A Charcoal Grill

One of the main pros of a charcoal grill is the unique and smokey flavoring it provides to your meal

Typically take up less space than a propane grill

In some areas, charcoal can be more cost-efficient

There’s a level of pride that some people who cook on a charcoal grill have if they’ve learned how to cook well on one

Cons Of A Charcoal Grill

One of the main reasons that many people prefer a propane grill over a charcoal grill is because they find charcoal grills difficult to light. With a charcoal grill, you need to douse the charcoals in lighter fluid and strike the match. You’ll want to be sure to pay attention to the recommended amount of lighter fluid in conjunction with the amount of charcoals that you have.

Charcoal grills are more difficult to clean than propane grills because of the ash they’re filled with as the charcoals burn. Some people don’t want to take such a long time to clean their grills after every meal

Both propane and charcoal grills are great options for your next cookout! You’ll just need to think about which type of grill better suits your lifestyle before you make a purchase.

