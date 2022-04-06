China Post — China’s National Postal Service

—

This article is about China’s national postal operator China Post. The article focuses on describing how China Post works from a buyer’s perspective in China. We consider only issues related to sending and tracking international postal items. Among other things, we discuss factors that affect the speed of delivery of international postal items from China.

Some Facts

The first mention of postal services in China dates back to the Shang Dynasty in the second millennium BC. In its present form, ChinaPost has existed since 1949. ChinaPost joined the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1914.

China Post is a state-owned enterprise and the national postal operator of the PRC, both in terms of providing services for receiving, delivering, and issuing domestic mail and delivering international mail.

China Post’s infrastructure includes over 82,000 post offices and more than 230 mail processing and sorting centers around the country. The company has a staff of about 860,000 employees.

Receipt and Dispatch of International Mail from China

China’s largest international mail sorting centers are located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. The first two are the largest and most modern. As a rule, sorting at these centers is relatively fast. The opposite is true of the sorting centers in Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Here, the processing of international mail is slower. In addition, the main flow of export mail goes through international airports in Beijing and Shanghai. This should be taken into account when you’re shopping. Usually, sellers and online stores do not hide in which provinces their warehouses are located and where they deliver shipments.

Registration and mailing are also worth mentioning. Like many postal services around the world, China Post allows for remote processing of shipments. The seller can process the shipment and get a tracking number for it from the comfort of her home. The buyer can get the tracking number just an hour after the payment is made.

Some sellers send shipments off-line — at post offices. Naturally, in this case, from the time of payment to the time of shipment, several days may pass.

One should pay special attention to large firms that sell their products on various Chinese trade sites or online stores. Due to the huge volume of orders, they use the services of various logistic companies, which are intermediaries between the store and the post office and have only one function — delivery of parcels prepared for shipment to the mail and their registration.

After you give your parcel to China Post, it goes through the standard procedures of sorting, customs clearance, and preparation for export. Then the company ships your parcels from China to the recipient’s country. It can be either direct delivery or transit delivery.

As China is a member of the Universal Postal Union, the work of the national postal operator China Post is also regulated by the UPU Regulations. According to them, the maximum weight of shipments is up to 20 kg by ordinary mail and 31 kg by EMS.

Types of China Post International Items

All international postal items (IPI) from China, according to UPU principles, are divided into two main categories:

Parcels (over 2 kg)

Small packets (up to 2 kg)

Also, IPIs are divided into registered (traceable) and non-registered (non-traceable). Parcels and dispatches that one can track through China Post EMS are always registered shipments, while small packages can be registered or not.

Registered IPIs in China are assigned a unique 13-digit tracking number, which one can use to track the IPI’s movement from sender to receiver via China Post’s tracking services, tracking services of postal operators of destination countries, or independent tracking services.

The tracking number for registered small packages always begins with the letter R (Registered). The tracking number for parcels begins with the Latin letter C. The tracking number for EMS shipments begins with the Latin letter E. The last 2 letters in the tracking number indicate the country where the shipment is delivered to. For China, all tracking numbers will end in CN.

Here are some examples of tracking numbers:

RA123456785CN — a small package

CD123456785CN — a parcel

EE123456785CN — an EMS shipment

Tracking Services

It is a good idea to track postal items from China via special tracking services. They will allow you to see the operations performed with your shipment. They can be official services or services from third-party developers.

Main Statuses of China Post Tracking

Here are the main statuses you can see if you use china post tracking :

Acceptance — acceptance of the mail by China Post.

Opening — the item has arrived at the transit location. There can be more than one of these statuses.

Dispatching — processing the item and preparing to export it.

Departure from outward office of exchange (Total export package/Export) — your parcel has cleared customs and is being exported.

Delivery Time

Every postal service in the world has peak periods when mail delivery is in huge demand. Usually, it’s a national holiday. Also, for every postal service in the world, the most difficult period is the New Year. Delivery delays start at the end of November and persist until the beginning of December. The work of postal departments comes back to normal only by the end of January. During this period, there are very big delays in delivery, which can last 2-3 months. We should also mention the celebration of New Year according to the lunar calendar in China. China Post might deliver packages with delays during this period because almost no one works for 2-3 weeks of February in China. Roughly the same thing happens on other Chinese national holidays.

Conclusion

Now you know the history of China Post and how the company works. You also know what to do with the tracking number received from the seller — that is, you can actually track your delivery with its help. We hope this article will be useful to all readers.

—

This content is brought to you by Alexandr Fallan

iStockPhoto