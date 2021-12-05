Choosing a Quality Funeral Casket and a Funeral Agency

—

The time of the funeral is a very difficult period for the loved ones of the deceased, filled with many anxieties and concerns. When a person dear to us dies, we always want to expect that parting with them will pass with dignity and without unexpected troubles. One of the common reasons for anxiety is often the issue of purchase of the best funeral Casket.

By purchasing a coffin, relatives wish to adequately accompany the deceased on their last journey. What should be considered when choosing a quality funeral casket?

Consider Size and Width

Choosing the size of the funeral casket is an important part, if you choose the wrong size, you will have to replace the coffin, which will lead to unnecessary waste of money, time and nerves.

Therefore, when ordering a coffin, to add some 2 inches to the figure could be a good idea. For example, if a person’s height during life was 5.8 feet, then you need to buy a 5.9 feet coffin. If the figure ends in 5, round up.

You can ask the morgue for the dimensions shoulder to shoulder or elbow to elbow to consider the correct size of the funeral casket even if you are organizing the funeral yourself. When calculating, it is necessary to take into account some peculiarities. If the deceased is wearing shoes, then the size of the heel adds centimeters to the length of the coffin. Or some people can be a little bigger in the waist.

Likewise with a pillow. This applies to all items that you are going to put in the coffin. Consider the size of the deceased’s clothing. The standard casket size is 24 inches wide inside, and everything more than 24 inches inside is considered an “Oversized Casket”. The oversized caskets can be 28, 31, 33, inches in wide or bigger (inside dimensions), these kinds of funeral caskets are typically longer as well.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The average length of the coffin is about 7 feet. For tall people, the standard one may not fit and then you are made to order with the appropriate size of the casket.

What influences the choice of shape and finish?

Depending on the religion of the deceased, the shape of the coffin is chosen:

Rectangular – for Christian countries, and the most popular in the US.

Hexagonal with a narrow headboard – for Catholics.

The funeral caskets have a lid, it could be 1 or 2 independently opening casket lids for upper and lower part of the casket. The upper part is opened to say goodbye to the deceased.

The interior decoration of the coffin depends on personal preference. More budget options include silk or polyester, expensive ones – satin, velvet or crepe.

The traditional colors of the inner fabric are:

white or beige – for elderly people who have died.

pink or light-blue – for middle or young age.

red or black – traditional colors in some religions.

How to choose the best material?

The most popular material for coffins is wood or steel. You can choose from an inexpensive option to a luxury one. Available materials include deciduous and pine species: poplar, mahogany, cherry, oak or pine. If a model is made to order, then cherry, poplar or walnut will be taken as a basis. The peculiarity of such elite coffins is that they are made by hand. If you wish, you can order additional parts.

For example, decorate the coffin with handles, religious symbols or inscriptions of your choice. When choosing a quality funeral casket, be guided not only by the price, but also by the material from which it is made and the size. Consider the type of burial. For example, a lightweight model is chosen for cremation – it is made of plywood, wood veneer, cardboard or rattan, and it is devoid of additional attributes.

How to choose a funeral home?

First, it is necessary to entrust the burial of a dear person exclusively to official specialized companies. There are thousands of funeral homes operating in the U.S, which have the official status of the U.S Funeral Service. Also, there are many funeral homes that do not have a legal status, and they do not have an office, their own hearse transport.

There are even cases when employees of such illegal bureaus take the body of a dead person and already in the morgue begin to offer relatives to pay extra for their services. In order to avoid such sad situations and other problems, it is better to use the services of professional companies specializing in services of this kind, with an official status. Before you start organizing a funeral, do not rush to contact the services of the funeral home offered by the morgue staff.

It often happens that funeral agencies pay morgue staff to recommend them to the relatives of the deceased.

Funeral directors:

Take an order in the office, at home or in another place convenient for the client.

Help with the permission of the accompanying documentation.

Assist and help in all organizational matters.

When choosing a professional agency or funeral home for such specialized services in the U.S, it is best to first visit their official websites or call their office. The range, prices and quality of services provided by specialized companies should be considered first.

It is also helpful to read the reviews of each funeral home. It is better to stop your choice on those bureaus or agencies of the capital that provide a full range of services, without leaving some moments for organizing a funeral for clients.

Adhering to the above recommendations, it will be easier to choose a ritual agency or the funeral home and you will be able to entrust the organization of the funeral of a loved one to responsible and reliable people who will help you with care!

How to find a professional pallbearer to move the coffin with the body.

Since ancient times, the most diverse peoples believed that the relatives of the deceased should not carry the coffin with the body to the place of his final resting place. This principle is associated with a few signs and carries a deep meaning.

For loved ones of the deceased, carrying the coffin can be a huge burden associated with stress, and therefore should be entrusted with this task to professionals.

A professional in this delicate matter is not only a loader for moving a coffin. This is a specialist with outstanding physical characteristics, experienced and familiar with the nuances of carrying a coffin. With the help of coffin porters, you can be sure that you don’t have to face problems when moving the remains of a loved one.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Typically, most of the funeral homes in the US offer these services, so most likely it would be offered at the time of the funeral arrangements.

—

This content is brought to you by Shishir Del Rio.

Shutterstock