Choosing the Best Razor for Your Skin

—

Shopping for razors is supposed to be natural, right? Wrong. Assuming you know the type of razor for your skin, you still have to wade through dozens of brands, shapes, and sizes before selecting the perfect one. There are so many options in the market that it can get tough to make a choice. Some razor packaging has bright smiling faces, others have no faces, some are colored, while the rest is bland.

To add to the ever-growing misery, there are words thrown in like ‘smoothness’, ‘lubrication’, ergonomic handle’, ‘multiple blades’, and so on. The razor aisle can seem like high school all over again, with so many people and not enough space to handle yourself. However, you do not have to worry about finding the perfect razor anymore. With a few bits of crucial information, you can breeze through the aisles, and pick the best razor for your skin with ease.

Without further ado, let us delve into the world of razors and help you narrow your choices down.

Choose a Movable Razor:

A what? A movable razor? Yes. Gliding an immovable razor up your knees and over the elbows will most likely result in deep slices or cuts on your skin. Movable razors allow freedom of movement and help contour to the curves on your body. Imagine pulling your razor up your shin, and then getting it stuck near your knee. Flexible blades help give you a smooth, flawless shave without causing harm to your skin. A razor with the words ergonomically designed handle on the cover will also help since the grip will be firm. A firm grip with flexible blades on a free razor will ensure you get a perfect shave in the first couple of rounds. As you use it often, your control on the handle will improve.

Get Multiple Blades:

Three or more blades on the razor are the best for your skin. If you plan on getting a smooth and close shave, then opt for a free razor with four or five blades. These blades work in tandem to snip the hair off smoothly and leave your skin feeling soft. A single blade will cut the hair but not so close as to give you a smooth shave. Multiple edges also help in avoiding strawberry prickles on the skin. Coarsely cut hair can grow unruly and cause unevenness at a later date. It can also cause skin irritation and redness after a day or two. If you’re unsure, you should get shave advice and learn how to differentiate between razors with multiple blades and single blades.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Change the Blades Often:

We all love saving money and overworking the razor blades for at least eight or ten additional shaves. However, not only is this unhygienic but also counterproductive to getting a close shave. Most disposable razors get blunt with overuse. You would understand this better when you need to press harder or rerun the razor repeatedly over the skin to get a close shave. Dull blades do not cut hair finely and leave the skin feeling coarse and grainy. You would also see visible black spots of uncut hair that may turn into ingrowth. Changing the blades often keeps the skin healthy, allows for an exceptional, close shave, and also protects the skin from damage. Select a razor that is suitable for sensitive skin, and that is easy on the blade-change.

Lubrication Strip:

Razors without lubrication strips tend to dry the skin out faster than those that come with it. The lubrication strip on the head ensures you do not get nicks or tears from dry skin. Lube strips help ease the skin as soon as the razors are done snipping the hair off. It helps with instant relief so that the skin does not redden, get inflamed, or aggravated in the long term. People with coarse or thick hair should opt for a razor with a lubrication strip since they would have to shave often in comparison to people with fine or thin hair. People with sensitive skin types should also ensure that the lubrication strip stays on for the entire duration of the shave for instant relief. Always remember to moisturize before and after a shave to prevent unnecessary skin complications.

Buy Separate Razors:

Men’s razors are meant for coarser hair than women’s razors. Also, please remember to use a separate razor for your arms and legs, and a different razor for intimate areas of the body. Nicks and cuts on the skin can cause infections in sensitive areas on the body, which may lead to health and hygiene concerns.

—

This content is sponsored by Katie James.

Photo: Shutterstock