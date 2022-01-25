Clear Signs Your Roof Needs to Be Repaired

—

When you wait too long as your roof needs repaired or replaced, you end up with several other serious problems you really do not want to have to deal with. They would be very expensive and time consuming to solve.

The truth is there is no homeowner who wants to repair their roof but it is very important that you look for the signs highlighted below. If you act fast, there is a much higher possibility the repair will be simple. If you wait too long, you will spend a lot of money on your roof that you could have avoided.

Exterior Inspection

It is normal not to look at the roof every single day. However, a visual inspection should be performed two times per year. Alternatively, you would perform the inspection whenever you suspect some problems. This very simple practice recommended by specialists in roofing in Lubbock TX allows you to catch roof issues way before they start to be pressing.

Sagging Roof Deck

You can have a roof with different pitch degrees but everything needs to appear straight when you look at the lines. Whenever you see some areas that are warped or sagging, it simply means there is a big problem you have to deal with. Contact a roofing expert as soon as you can.

Damaged Shingles

This is the easiest sign to notice that highlights roof problems. When you see some that are cracked, present curling edges, corners, are missing, miss granules, or are dented, there is a very good possibility you are faced with an impending roof replacement or repair. As you see some small issues, the shingles can be quite cheap. But, if the problem is widespread, you most likely need a new roof.

Wet Spots And Algae Growth

Analyzing the color of the roof is a great way to see if there are some problems you have to address or not. Look for some dark streaks and spots. Alternatively, see if there are algae growing. All of these are signs that moisture is present and an indicator that you surely need at least some repair work done.

Clogged Gutters

Take a look at the rain gutters at least two times per year. When you see broken shingle pieces inside them, sludge, or granules, it is a clear sign the roof deteriorates. Such signs can be seen when cleaning the gutters. There are also asphalt roofs that naturally break down during aging. And it is normal for detritus to be carried inside gutters as it rains.

Interior Inspection

It is never enough to perform exterior inspections. Oftentimes, problems are hidden and they are much more visible when you are inside.

Moisture Signs

Sometimes, you see water that leaks into the home. Unfortunately, you might not even realize this is happening. Based on the insulation present in ceilings and attics, leaks might only appear when serious roof damage exists. This is why it is always a good idea to look inside crawl spaces and the attic to find moisture signs. This includes pooling water, mildew, and water staining.

You See Exterior Light Coming In

You never want to see sunlight coming through the roof. And when you see this, it is a clear sign that you are looking at serious repairs. Just go to the attic when the day is bright. If there is sunlight coming in, you need to contact a professional as soon as you can.

Sagging

It is possible that on the outside there is no sagging. But, when you look inside, there are clear signs of water damage and rot leading to sagging inside. Analyzing the roof for sagging while indoors is mandatory when you cannot inspect the entire exterior part.

Final Thoughts

Whenever you notice signs like the ones above, it is time to repair your roof. If you are lucky, you do not need to replace it. However, if you do not actually know what to do, make sure to contact a roofing contractor.

