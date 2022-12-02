Confused About Which Home Security System To Go For: Here Are 7 Factors To Consider

—

If you are planning on purchasing a home security system, you’re faced with a ton of options. It may begin with your needs and preferences. However, there are seven other considerations that you need to look at.

We’ll look at each one in this guide. Finding the best home security system is a challenge. Yet, Smith Thompson is your Plano home security expert that is ready to help you find the right fit. Let’s take a look now at the following factors you’ll want to consider for one.

Home size

Some homes are larger than others. It can dictate the kind of home security system you’re going to need. That’s why you’ll want to choose one based on the size of your home.

It wouldn’t make sense to have a home security system for a single-level home if yours happens to be a duplex. If you can find one that’s a good fit for your needs based on the size of your home, even better.

Your budget

Of course, you want to take your budget into account. You’ll want to find the best that you can afford in terms of quality, performance, and the needs it meets. You don’t want to go cheap for the sake of saving a lot of money.

You’ll want to decide which option will be great for your price range. For example, Simplisafe can give you plenty of coverage for your home. And you won’t need to spend any more than $200.

Your budget will decide which home security system will work best. Meanwhile, it will eliminate others along the way. The process of elimination happens all the time, but it makes things easier when it comes to your final decision.

Protection options

This will be a huge consideration that will take time to mull over. Some security systems will give you basic protection options such as burglary and fire. Others will provide you with extra features such as water leaks, floods, carbon monoxide, and more.

Burglary and fire will be must-haves. If you live in a regular fire danger area, fire protection might be something you’ll want to add (even if it’s going to cost you extra). Break-ins can happen at any time, even if you live in a neighborhood where crime isn’t usually an issue.

Protecting your home from almost any potential danger will be key. Especially when the issue can occur inside your home without it ever gaining access from the outside (i.e – fires and carbon monoxide). Remember, the more protection features your security system has, the more it can cost you.

However, there’s a plus side to all of it. Homeowner insurance providers will provide you with discounts based on your home security system. The more features you’ll have, the greater the discount.

This can be a plus for those trying to save money on premiums each month. If you already have an existing policy, talk to your provider to see what kind of discount you can get for home security systems. They may even mention that if you have a certain brand or protection options you need.

That might be perhaps one of the main reasons why you’d choose a specific home security system with the protection options you want.

Remote access

We live in an age where remote access is common. We use an app on our mobile phones and iPads to control something that’s at home or close by. This is the case with home security systems.

Most security systems will be able to provide you with a mobile app. This will provide you with real-time updates including fire, motion, or break-in detection. You can also check out your cameras in real-time to see who’s in the area.

If you have smart locks, smart thermostats, and additional features, you can be able to control them remotely. Your basic security system setup will have a remote access feature. You won’t have to spend a lot of money on the feature itself.

It’s highly recommended that you get remote access to your security system in case something happens. This will give you the opportunity to inform the proper authorities if you are away from home.

Cell data backup

Power and internet outages can happen. However, cellular data can be reliable. You may want to consider getting a security system that has this. You won’t be able to lose any important data during outages.

This can be a huge plus for you. Also, you’ll still get real-time data and alerts even if there are outages. With power and internet outages occurring (whether the cause is known or not), giving yourself that extra layer of protection via cellular data is always a great idea.

Customer support

Having excellent support will be a huge factor to consider. You want someone that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You’ll also want to consider the kind of communication they have such as phone, live chat, and email.

If you run into any issues, they will be happy to help. This may take some time to research. So check out any online reviews or ask your friends or family that use a specific brand of security systems.

This will help you determine whether you’ll be making a good choice or need to look elsewhere.

User friendliness

User-friendliness will be another top factor to consider. No one ever wants to deal with a security system that is complicated to use. Simple, easy, and to the point is what you want.

If you are navigating through the app, you’ll want to know where everything is. You don’t want to spend all day looking for one button or some other option you need to use. The more user-friendly it is, the easier it is to navigate for you.

It can take a few taps on a phone screen to get what you need such as checking your cameras or alerting the authorities.

