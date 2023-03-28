Considerations When Buying Your Next Home in a Gated Community

—

Studies conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau show that nearly 11 million Americans are living in these communities, that is, more than the population of a small country. These private residential areas offer numerous benefits, including a higher level of privacy, additional safety, and a more peaceful environment.

However, it’s important not to rush it and check some crucial factors you should take into consideration before making such a substantial investment.

Available amenities

Not all gated communities come with the same offer of amenities. It’s important to evaluate how available amenities can positively affect your family’s quality of life.

If you are living with children, you should look for houses in gated communities that offer playgrounds, and other recreational spots, while those looking for a house where to spend their retirement years should look for communities that feature a fitness center and many community events.

Effective access control measures

One distinctive feature of gated communities is the presence of large shared spaces, which include roads, green areas, recreational zones, and so on. In order to ensure that only residents and staff can access these areas, gated communities must implement effective access control measures. Without them, the community wouldn’t provide any additional protection against events like thefts, violent attacks, and vandalism.

An essential feature of any gated community is a gate at its entrance. Only residents and staff should be able to open the gate using technologies such as keypads, keycard readers, magnetic strips, or facial recognition.

Additional access control measures can also be implemented in specific areas of the community, like swimming pools, gyms, and other recreational areas.

Areas that should only be accessed by the community’s staff could also benefit from a multi-factor authentication (MFA) procedure that requires users to use more than one credential (e.g., a PIN and biometric scan).

User-friendly visitor management systems

While gated communities provide more privacy and a quieter environment than other residential areas, it may be difficult to access by friends, relatives, and other visitors if an effective, user-friendly visitor management system is not in place.

Such a system should make it easier for visitors to access the community without reducing its level of safety. Without these solutions, visitors may take longer to enter the community, and residents will have a hard time managing who is allowed in and out.

Intercoms are one of the essential components of a visitor management system. Nowadays, they are increasingly equipped with extra features, such as cameras that allow residents to visually check out who is requesting access at the gate.

Another feature of modern visitor management systems is allowing residents to use their mobile devices to manage visitors. Let’s say you are not at home when a package is being delivered. You could be notified via a smartphone app that the courier is at the gate, and you can authorize access with a simple click.

Visitor management systems also help gated communities keep a record of their visitors, which can be helpful in the event a suspicious activity is detected, and the staff or the authorities are trying to track whoever may be responsible outside of the residents.

Video security camera coverage

Video cameras are one of the most important components of a gated community’s security system. In order to ensure full coverage of the area, it’s important to select the right devices and install them in all strategic locations.

Megapixel IP cameras are a great choice for gated communities because they can capture high-quality images even in low-light conditions.

Motion detection cameras can also be a great addition, as they are designed to detect movement and record video when triggered. This can be a very useful feature to detect unauthorized individuals that may have managed to access the community.

The most important locations where security cameras should be installed are entrances, parking areas, and recreational zones. It’s also clever for cameras to be installed in areas that are not official entrances but from which intruders may try to infiltrate the community (e.g., by hopping over back fences).

Cameras should be installed in a way that considers the layout of the area and minimizes blind spots. Intruders always look for spots where they can move undetected, so the community’s video security systems should rule this possibility out.

Integration of cloud-based technologies

When access control, visitor management, video cameras, and other technological devices are cloud-based, achieving a high level of integration between them is easier.

For example, getting a commercial security installer to integrate the community’s access control systems with its video cameras can improve the accuracy with which authorized personnel can be granted access and authorized personnel can be denied entrance.

Cloud devices can provide numerous benefits compared to those relying on on-premise data storage. In addition to being easily accessed from anywhere, they are also less prone to interruptions or downtimes due to connection failures.

Real estate market projections

All other factors being equal, Realtor Darren Robertson states that houses in gated communities tend to have higher market values than those in non-gated residential areas. Obviously, this is due to the additional security, peace, and comfort that they offer.

However, when choosing the specific gated community where to buy your next house, you should look at the real estate market projections for that specific area and how much you are likely to profit from your investment if you decide to sell or rent the house in the future.

Factors that may affect the real estate value of gated community houses include amenities, local infrastructure, population trends, and economic conditions of the area. Regularly renovating your house and equipping it with modern amenities may also impact its market value.

The proximity of schools, hospitals, and shops

Enjoying the quiet must not come at the expense of convenience. Look for gated communities that are within a short driving distance of places you may have to visit often, like schools and shopping areas. It’s also wise to choose a gated community that is not too far from the closest hospital, as this can make a huge difference in case of an emergency.

A quick summary

When buying a house in a gated community, it’s important to consider various aspects.

Does the community have the type of amenities that may benefit your family?

Is it within a reasonable distance from schools and other important locations?

Are effective access control measures, visitor management solutions, and video security systems installed and well integrated?

Does the area have favorable real estate market projections?

Did you answer yes to each of these questions? Then you might have found the house you were looking for.

This content is brought to you by Jennifer Seene

