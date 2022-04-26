Cool and Unique Gift Ideas for Temporary Fake Tattoos

—

Temporary tattoos have become a part of children’s parties’ culture, and they are trendy at birthday parties, Halloween, and other kids’ events. With various tattoo designs and colors available in each pack, there are so many ways kids can decorate themselves using temporary tattoos.

The popular temporary tattoos designs that kids will be excited about include mermaids, unicorns, and ocean-themed tattoos. These designs look great, and kids will undoubtedly be excited about how they can express themselves during their special events.

Therefore, when considering your daughter’s next party, consider purchasing temporary tattoos as gifts. No matter what your occasion, these tattoos are great for theme parties.

General Product Overview

Temporary tattoos look natural and have great designs, such as mermaids, stars, flowers, and other things that appeal to kids. Importantly, they are designed to last for a reasonable amount of time so children can place them where they think looks best and enjoy them for days.

Children can place temporary tattoos anywhere on their bodies. However, it’s a good idea, and they look beautiful on the arms and legs.

Feature and Product Details

Designs: glitter, butterflies, unicorns, princess, flowers, Mermaid tail, Half unicorn, Half mermaid, and ocean-themed tattoos

Manufacturer: Konsait

Colors: multi colors

Size: 80 pieces per pack

Water-resistance characteristic: waterproof

Price: reasonably priced

Use: suitable for girls’ birthday parties, cosplay, rewards, giveaways, Halloween, birthday party favors, unicorn party fillers.

Durability: last for up to 5 days after application

Pros

There are many advantages to buying and including temporary fake tattoos for your kids. The following are some of the reasons you should include the fake tattoo sheets in your shopping list in preparation for your subsequent children’s birthday party or other occasions.

Temporary

The kids’ tattoos are great as they are not permanent. You don’t need to worry about them leaving a mark on your kids’ skin after removing them.

Easy to put on and wash off

Temporary tattoos are easier to remove, and the color comes off after about two to three days. You can remove tattoos easily with rubbing alcohol or baby oil.

Provide a creative way to express one’s interests

Temporary tattoos can be used to show one’s interests. For example, kids who love ocean-themed parties can wear starfish or jellyfish tattoos.

Variety of colors

The temporary tattoos are available in various colors; hence your kids will get the colors they love.

They are safe and can be worn on any part of the body

These tiny artworks can be worn anywhere on the body. They can be placed on arms, legs, and even faces if applied correctly.

Versatile and suitable for different occasions

Temporary tattoos can be used for any occasion and will surely be a fun activity. If your children are feeling bored, then maybe you can get them some temporary tattoos so that they can have fun and get creative. They are perfect for expressing creativity and imagination on the skins of your children!

A suitable alternative to the real tattoos

Getting a real tattoo can be painful. However, if you’re looking for a tattoo for your children who don’t want to deal with the pain, temporary tattoos are the perfect alternative. They look just like regular tattoos, but they don’t leave any lasting damage.

Cons

Even with many pros, kids’ temporary fake tattoos are not without drawbacks. The following are some of the drawbacks:

Not suitable for children with hypersensitive skin

Children are different, and some have hypersensitive skin that cannot withstand adhesive. If your child has sensitive skin, temporary tattoos may not suit them.

The way you apply the tattoos and care for them determines their longevity

Although there is a guarantee they can stay for many days without fading, you need to apply them properly first. After application, allow them to dry completely to stay for many days.

Verdict

For the above review, temporary tattoos are a must-have for your kids’ occasions, especially if they love tattoos. Temporary tattoos are an exciting new trend in kids’ occasions; hence you should always include them as gifts or body decorations. They are just like regular tattoos, but without the pain involved in getting a real tattoo.

Therefore, buy them and ensure your girls will have a blast at the next party by applying these beautiful temporary tattoos on their bodies. The temporary tattoos are available at attractive discounts.

—

iStockPhoto