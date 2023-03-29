Courage Under Fire – Could You Freeze Up When The Moment Comes?

—

A couple on holiday hears a polite cough and turns around to see a man threatening them at knifepoint. An office worker rounds a corner to find a car crashed into a post, two people lying unconscious and bloodied within. A parent looks out the window at their child and notices a snake on the grass five steps away.

Some of us might already feel a tingle of fear as we think about those scenarios. All of these are intense moments of crisis when lives are on the line, and our adrenaline system kicks in when we realize what’s happening. Many of us will experience a moment like this at some point, where the next few minutes could change lives – or end them. And if there’s one thing these situations have in common, it’s that we’re never ready for them. If we were, we’d make sure they didn’t happen.

Many of us assume we’d keep our heads in a crisis and know what to do. Choosing the best course of action is far easier when we’re not in an emergency. But it doesn’t always work like that during a crisis. Sometimes wise and capable people make bad decisions when put on the spot. And sometimes it’s not just a question of making a bad choice – some people find themselves frozen in the moment, paralyzed by indecision and unable to act.

So how would we cope in a critical situation? Are people that lose their heads or freeze up in an emergency just cowards? What does it mean if we get to a moment of crisis and start to panic a little? And is there anything we can do to prepare for such a situation?

Sometimes people surprise us

In reality, it’s hard to know exactly how you’ll react in a crisis. No matter how confident we are in everyday life, there’s no guarantee we’ll keep it together when lives are on the line. Every year thousands of recruits go through military training in academies like West Point in the US or Duntroon in Canberra, knowing they could see live combat someday. But although these men and women know what they’re getting into, countless soldiers still panic during their first combat. And it’s not just about experience – there are countless recorded cases of veteran soldiers freezing up in a critical moment.

Of course, it can go the other way too. Sometimes the least likely person can step up and act in a crisis.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In 1989 in China, a man with two shopping bags stepped in front of a column of tanks leaving Tiananmen Square (after violently suppressing protesters), delaying them for several minutes. Although his name was never discovered (he’s now known simply as “Tank Man”), he was later named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people of the 20th century – and has to be one of the bravest. And yet, when he was buying his groceries that morning, he probably wasn’t expecting to soon become a historical icon of courage against oppression.

It’s something primal

This isn’t entirely a question of courage or cowardice. Our bodies have defense mechanisms with certain responses – such as fight, freeze, or flight – built-in at a very low level. When the adrenaline system kicks in, this can override our higher brain functions. At that point, we don’t always get a choice of how to act – instincts have kicked in, and our higher brain functions are on pause for the moment.

Recent psychological studies performed on people in wartime have shown that in extremely dangerous circumstances, the brain can switch off higher brain functions and revert to an instinctive state. Soldiers found alive after long bombardments struggled to understand all but the most simple instructions – their brains had partly shut down. There was no question of brave or cowardly. They were running purely on survival instincts, and their brains were functioning at about the same level as a labrador.

So if you find yourself freezing up in a critical moment, don’t beat yourself up about it afterward. You don’t get to say how your brain works in a crisis.

Training your instincts

So is there anything we can do to be ready for an emergency?

Yes! We can make sure we’re prepared.

Military recruits, whether they’re at West Point, Sandhurst, or Duntroon, are trained for critical life-and-death situations. Although there are always moments when people freeze up in the moment, the more trained and instinctive their critical skills are, the better chance they have of knowing what to do in a crisis. Soldiers learn what to do under fire, how to render first aid to a wounded comrade, and how to overpower an enemy in combat. Once hammered in, those skills become a trained reflex.

Now although most of us can’t knock on the door of Duntroon college and ask to join in their training, there’s nothing to stop us from signing up for a self-defense course or googling the nearest first aid course Canberra has available to the public. Taking a proper, accredited HLTAID011 Provide First Aid course will go a long way toward knowing what to do when you find yourself at the scene of an accident.

Be prepared

Until we’re tested, we never quite know how we’ll be in a crisis. When the adrenaline kicks in, your mind and body might rise to the challenge or revert to basic survival instincts – and we don’t really get to choose which.

But we can make sure we’re prepared, learning skills and training our instincts for an emergency. By planning ahead, working out contingency plans ahead of time, and getting the training you need for an emergency, you give yourself the best chance of knowing what to do when the moment comes.

—

This content is brought to you by Lochy Cupit

iStockPhoto