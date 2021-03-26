Custom Defender Business Built With Friends and Family

—

ECD Automotive Design is a luxury custom Land Rover Defender restoration brand. Its 30,000 square foot facility started out as a 900 square foot office in the same building, with the company being just a simple concept created by 3 British individuals who just happened to become friends right here in the U.S. Starting with founder Tom Humble, E.C.D. began with him as he worked in luxury vehicle sales and imported a few Land Rover Defender vehicles to the United States for his cousins. Enter Scott Wallace, a financial advisor who planted his family in the sunshine state for the weather and opportunities. The two happened to rotate in the same circles, and upon seeing the imported Defenders, Scott became intrigued and asked Tom what his game plan was. Tom, who wasn’t planning a business, quickly saw the beauty in the concept of utilizing a nostalgic childhood vehicle to live the American dream.

In order to get this concept started, Tom had to import one more critical asset. Enter his younger brother, Elliot Humble, fresh off the track at Uni and new to Florida. The two Humble men met up with Scott at the local Wawa gas station and decided then and there to develop a business plan for importing and restoring the beautiful British classics. Known as the famous “Wawa Meeting,” this is truly where E.C.D.’s roots began, and the company became official in 2013, based in Kissimmee, FL.

Over the next few years, the company acquired more and more of the building that is currently their facility, and their vehicles transformed from mere restorations to custom full rebuilds of the rare vehicle. The E.C.D. team started focusing more on providing their clients with a fully customized version of the vehicle, adding departments such as upholstery, a state-of-the-art paint facility, and more recently, a hydro-dipping booth to allow them to control 100% of what goes into each vehicle. E.C.D. prides itself on being able to build every aspect of their vehicles in-house; the quality and the craftsmanship shows as each one-of-a-kind vehicle comes off the line.

As their builds became more and more detailed and luxurious, E.C.D.’s team grew to include more of the Humble-Wallace family members, including two of the Wallace Children, Tom’s wife, and even his father.

Together with family and friends on board, the founders were able to establish a powerful local workforce made up of trustworthy and hardworking individuals. E.C.D.’s exponential expansion allowed them to bring on some of the most talented individuals the area has to offer, and some of those individuals came from back home in the U.K. while others popped in looking to build their careers with the company. As a family business, the company’s ability to rely on its employees to push it forward to the next level is what drives its success.

As the company takes on new challenges of creating custom classics that can keep up with modern vehicles, it has made major strides in its custom options. E.C.D. recently added a Tesla Direct Drivetrain option to its lineup, hoping to bring the first Electric Defender to the U.S. while its first Electric Range Rover classic is scheduled to come off the line next month. With each innovation being more industry-changing than the last, this family-owned restoration shop is definitely a company to watch for both automotive and custom car lovers alike.

