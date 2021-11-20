David Copperfield Show at the MGM Grand Las Vegas

—

David Copperfield is a hypnotist and illusionist from the United States who is recognized for his stunning tricks and creative commentary. He managed to persuade hundreds of thousands of people that magic exists. After the debut of its author’s TV show, he quickly gained popularity on the big screen.

What is David Copperfield known for?

David is aided in all of his tricks by a committed staff of approximately 300 people. In the 1990s, when Copperfield was doing 50 performances a month, big trucks carrying his props drove through the borders and states uncontrollably to protect the illusionist’s secrets. As David’s popularity rose, so did the extent of the illusions he presented to the audience. The magician made the Statue of Liberty vanish for a few minutes in 1983.

People who witnessed this trick or saw a video of it assumed that the video was a forgery and that the viewers who observed and enjoyed the performance were actors. When debunking the trick, it was revealed that the audience was real and the only forgery cut was an empty pedestal of the Statue of Liberty taken from a helicopter. The rest was accomplished simply by turning off the lighting surrounding the sculpture. The spotlights attached to the curtain were directed at the crowd present during the performance to prevent the statue from being seen.

The trick with the disappearing Orient Express restaurant wagon was similar. David wanted to pull the same stunt with the Eiffel Tower, but it never happened.

Crossing the Great Wall of China is another of David Copperfield’s tricks (1986). A separate tent was made up near the wall for the sorcerer to enter. Movements were projected in the shape of shadows on the tent walls for the audience outside, apparently made by the magician himself, until he entered the wall. David hid in a specific secret chamber in the tent’s lower half during his disappearance.

The same method was utilized with the shadows when shifting the construction to the other side. David, who had been hidden in a specially planned location the entire time, merely needed to emerge from the earth and step out of the tent in front of the stunned onlookers in order for them to believe in the miracle that had occurred.

It is worth mentioning that not all of Copperfield’s performances with near-death scenarios were successful. The hypnotist was shackled and thrown in a vessel of water during a rehearsal of the “Escape from Death” trick in 1984. David suffocated after being entangled in the shackles. After only 1 minute and 20 seconds, the illusionist was dragged out of the water. The performer was unable to liberate himself from confinement. The hospital said it happened because he had pulled the tendons in his arms and legs.

