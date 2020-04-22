Death by Coronavirus: Covered by Life Insurance Policies?

—

All over the world people are gripped by fear. And, for good reason, it is spreading like wildfire. With no end in sight, this leaves many unanswered questions about many different every day, ordinary things in our world.

Perhaps hearing of the growing number of deaths has you questioning your own demise. What role will COVID-19 (as it is also known as) play in life insurance policies? Will your family or other beneficiaries receive your death benefit should you die after contracting this virus? Will you be able to purchase a policy if you test positive for coronavirus?

Let’s take a quick look at the answers to these questions.

Current Life Insurance Policyholders

If you currently have a life insurance policy, relax and rest easy. You are covered. There is no clause or hidden text that says if you die due to contracting COVID-19 that your family will not receive your benefits. Whatever your current life insurance policy states is your death benefit will be dispersed to your beneficiary when you die.

It does not matter that this coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, either. Making the decision to have life insurance in place has protected you and your loved ones. If holding a policy, you do not have to worry about the death benefit not being paid out to your family.

Obtaining a Life Insurance Policy Amid Coronavirus

It doesn’t matter when you apply for life insurance, your medical history, and current risk level will be assessed. And, things are no different during this pandemic. Though, as insurance underwriters make the determination about how great of a risk you are (which also directly affects your premiums), you may find that if your application is treated a bit more rigorously than usual.

Why?

As part of your application, you will have to answer questions about places you have traveled, will be traveling to, as well as declare your residence. If any of these places are seen as hot spots for the coronavirus, then it will ultimately impact the underwriter’s decision.

Most likely having any recent travel history will lead to a postponement of coverage. This postponement may be for 30 to 90 days. Possibly longer depending on things turn out in regards to the COVID 19 crisis.

And, don’t think about falsely providing application information. There is a two-year period in which insurance companies can deny your claim/application if it is determined that you provided false information on your initial application.

Don’t risk it – be honest. If you were to pass away during the contestability period, companies will go to great lengths to make sure all health, and travel-related questions were answered 100% factually.

Life Insurance Companies Changing their Product Offerings

Like most industries, the life insurance industry has had to make drastic changes in this ever changing time. One example of the changes we are seeing is a reduction in the amount of life insurance being offered. Not all life insurance providers are doing this, but some will only offer up to $1,000,000 or less in coverage.

Other carriers are changing the criteria to their underwriting guidelines. These changes mainly include lowering the number of sub-standard risk cases they will underwrite. Says Melissa Thompson of Diabetes 365 says “many people who live with a chronic illness, such as Diabetes, are finding that life insurance that was once easy to obtain, no longer is. Some life insurance companies may now only offer coverage to people who are within a Table D or better health classification. For many, especially the Type 1 Diabetes community, they will have a hard time finding coverage. Life insurance with Type 1 Diabetes will most likely be postponed until things return back to normal.”

One ‘positive’ change that has become of side effect of the Coronavirus epidemic has been the elimination of paramedical exams by certain companies. Life insurance companies wisely determined that consumers would not want an examiner, who’s been to 5 other houses before there’s, come into their home and collect vitals. Instead, they determined that they could most likely make an underwriting decision by reviewing recent medical records, MVR history, and prescription drug history.

Help for Trying Times

Life insurance is something we should all have. We want our loved ones to be taken care of in the event that something happens to us, right? If you didn’t already have the protection of life insurance, then it may not be too late. With the help of an agent, you can still obtain a life insurance policy at the most affordable rate for your circumstances.

Remember – not all insurance companies are alike. Some offer benefits when others may deny them, some may be affordable, others may not. It is about knowing where to turn to get the best possible outcome, regardless of the coronavirus.

Even in this current state we are living in, if needing a policy you should be able to obtain coverage. We would highly recommend seeking out a no medical exam option that fits your financial budget. Having life insurance in place is one of the most important things you can ever do, to protect your family. Don’t let COVID 19 keep you from finding the best policy possible.

