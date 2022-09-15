Dental Health Matters: Why Men Shouldn’t Ignore Their Teeth

—

Is your mouth healthy? Many men don’t give much thought to their dental health unless they have pain or other problems, but it’s important to remember that preventive care such as regular cleaning and checkups can help keep you in good shape and avoid major issues like cavities and gingivitis. Here are some tips on how men can improve their dental health.

Oral health impacts overall well-being

Your oral health is important for more than just a winning smile. In fact, it can impact your overall physical health in a number of ways. For example, did you know that gum disease has been linked to heart disease? That’s just one reason why men shouldn’t ignore their dental health.

Regular cleanings are key

When it comes to dental health, men are often more likely to neglect their teeth than women. This is a problem because regular cleanings and checkups are key to maintaining good oral health. Ignoring your teeth can lead to gum disease, tooth decay, and other serious problems. So if you’re a man who hasn’t been to the dentist in a while, it’s time to make an appointment. And once you’re there, be sure to ask about ways you can improve your at- home oral care routine.

Flossing doesn’t hurt

We’ve all been there – dreading the thought of flossing our teeth . But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, once you get into the habit of flossing, you might even enjoy it. And the benefits are worth it: flossing helps remove plaque and bacteria from your teeth and gums, which can lead to better dental health.

Ask your dentist about tooth whitening

If you’re not happy with the color of your teeth, talk to your dentist about tooth whitening. Whitening is a great way to brighten your smile and make a good impression. Plus, it can be done in just a few short visits to the dentist. But before you start bleaching, make sure you understand the risks and benefits involved. Talk to your dentist about whether tooth whitening is right for you.

Ask about nightguards

Do you have trouble sleeping? Do you find yourself grinding your teeth in your sleep? You may need a custom night guard . A custom-made mouthguard is created to be the perfect fit for your teeth and can be custom-designed to help alleviate many of the issues that are associated with improper oral health, such as worn-down tooth enamel and gum disease.

Regular checkups are more effective than emergency visits

If you’re a man who has neglected his dental health, it’s time to start paying attention. Regular checkups and cleanings are more effective (and less expensive) than emergency visits to the dentist. Plus, good oral hygiene has been linked to overall health, so it’s in your best interest to take care of your teeth.

—

This content is brought to you by Annabel Monaghan

iStockPhoto