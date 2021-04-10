Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Everyday Life / Distracted Driving Month – The Copilot

Distracted Driving Month – The Copilot

In honor of distracted driving month, the Car and Driver Copilot coaches kids to watch the road.

by Leave a Comment

As a parent, there is perhaps nothing more nerve-wracking than putting your child behind the wheel. Where will they go? Will they be texting? Who will be in their car?

As we make our way through Distracted Driving Month, it is important to note that more than 43% of American drivers have admitted to falling asleep on the road at some point, and with mobile phones and social media distracted driving is at an all-time high. As millions of drivers, young and old hit the road each day in America the safety of drivers and our roads is extremely important.

When it comes to driving, the dangers of fatigue and distractions on the roads are extremely prevalent for all drivers. This led to the invention of the Car and Driver Copilot Fatigue Monitor. Whether you are a new teen driver, a rideshare driver, a truck driver, an elderly driver, or anybody in between, we all experience distraction and fatigue behind the wheel.

Copilot is able to operate day and night, featuring pupil detection, head movement tracking, six non-contact IR LED, and loud piercing alerts. It functions in a similar way as General Motor’s Super Cruise driver-assist program or the Face ID system on recent iPhones. This fatigue monitor allows all cars new and old to have the highest level of technology to ensure safety while on the road.

But, Copilot only alerts drivers when they have veered off course, unlike others on the market which have a constant beeping that could distract drivers even more. Installation is very simple as it has an integrated suction cup mount so you can put it on the windshield.

In honor of Distracted Driving Month, the Car and Driver Copilot is on a 25% discount through the code 25copilot on Amazon.

This content is brought to you by Jamie Ann.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Jamie Ann

I am an avid writer, mother of 4 and we love the outdoors and photography. I love traveling to new places with my family. Learning about new adventures and things to do is my favorite.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

