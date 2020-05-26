DIY Tips to Repair Glass Windows for Your Home

—

Broken windows can allow weather elements to enter your home, particularly during extreme weather. Thus, it’s important to repair broken glass windows as soon as possible. You can actually do it yourself. Read on to learn more about window glass repair in Sydney and fix common window problems.

When Should You Replace Windows?

If a window is slamming down unexpectedly, challenging to open, or leaking air and other problems, you don’t have to tolerate such problems. You can fix most window problems and get your window operating like a new unit.

Some homeowners assume that they must replace old wooden double-hung windows with new windows to enjoy more energy savings. However, there’re several factors you should consider before replacing an old window.

For instance, double-hung windows that have ropes or chains fitted on sash weights often look outdated. However, the weight system only requires little maintenance to last for many decades. In fact, newer windows tend to be more challenging to repair.

Typical older windows feature a single glazing design. Thus, their insulation is poor and not great like that offered by double glazing. Regardless, most energy is lost through the gaps between the frame and sashes or the wall and window frame. The energy lost through the panel is not as much as the amount lost through the gaps.

Adding a storm window can make your old, single-glazed windows more energy efficient like a double-glazed window. Also, you can enhance the energy efficiency of the window by sealing the gaps to prevent air infiltration. If you add weather stripping appropriately, your windows will be sealed properly like new ones at a lower cost.

In this article, you’ll learn more about basic window repairs, including both major and minor repairs. We’ve also included a guide for restoring casement, double-hung, and sliding windows. Also, you’ll learn about restoring both metallic and wooden storm windows.

Sash Windows

Repairing Sash Windows

A typical sash window features two panes that move upward and downward. Although both panes are movable, most homeowners opt to nail or paint the upper pane to keep it shut.

In case you’d want to free the nailed window or the lower window is stuck, don’t worry for it’s something you can easily fix.

Even if your DIY skills are not extensive, repairing stuck sash windows is quite simple. Fixing it will make it glide easily and smoothly. We’ll guide you on how to get your sash window sliding smoothly again.

Removing Your Sash Window and Replacing the Chains or Cords

Removing sash windows and replacing the chains or cords is a bit challenging than fixing a stuck pane. Older sash windows are often prone to damages to the chain system. In case it’s damaged, the window won’t stay open.

It requires more work the make the window work smoothly again. Luckily, it’s still something you can do by yourself. We’ll take you through the process of removing your sash window and replacing any broken chains or cords.

Making a Metallic Sash Screen

Since storm windows or doors are meant to keep your home protected, minor damages are normal and expected. Thus, manufacturers make it effortless to replace torn sash screens. Fixing a metallic screen sash is something you can do within an hour. All you need to do is to measure and cut the screen.

Once done, fit the new screen in place with the help of a screen spline roller. You can check our detailed and clear instructions for installing a metallic sash screen for error-free installation.

Repairing a Wooden Sash

Wooden frames are long-lasting. Just like other construction materials, wood doesn’t last forever. The wooden frame that comes with sash windows can loosen over time. Luckily, you don’t have to replace the entire frame.

You can mend the wooden frame with just a hammer and an electric drill. We’ll also guide you on what you should do in case the sill of the window is rotted.

Spiral Balance Issues

Learn more about locating the window spiral balance, removing an old sash window, and tightening the chain holding up the window.

Any homeowner who likes DIY home improvement projects can do this job. For this job, be ready to use basic tools like a putty knife, chisel, flat prying bar, and a screwdriver.

Repairing Casement Windows

Casement windows feature a sash that is attached to the window frame with hinges. You can pry a casement window open with a crank. The window opens outward. In case the window is challenging to open or close, you can clean and lubricate the hinges or any other moving metallic part.

Any broken parts should be replaced. We’ll guide you through the process of checking the window hardware for any problems. Also, follow our guide on how to repair casement windows successfully.

Replacing Glass Windows

Glass windows are extremely fragile. Hard objects or strong storms can easily break the glass panes. In case of broken glass, clean it up immediately and replace the pane soonest possible. Failure to replace a broken glass window can increase your electricity bill, especially during summer or winter.

In our site, we’ll guide you about replacing glass windows safely in both vinyl and wooden frames. With our guide, you’ll restore your home to its best condition.

Repairing Sliding Windows

Sliding windows, also known as gliding windows, feature one or several sashes that open or close by sliding along tracks at the top and bottom of the window frame. However, the tracks often develop problems that should be addressed.

They’re prone to gathering dirt that makes it harder to slide the pane. Sometimes, they require more demanding repairs. We’ll guide you on how to fix common problems with sliding windows.

Storm Windows

Replacing Glass in Metallic Storm Windows

Metallic storm windows are prone to several problems, especially when poorly installed or when using a poor quality window. You may find replacement parts, but in some cases, it’s hard to find some parts.

Glass replacement in these windows is simple if you’re lucky to get replacement parts. We’ll guide you to make your storm window look and work like a new unit.

Replacing the Screen in a Metallic Frame

You shouldn’t feel distressed over a torn screen on a storm window. You’ll only need to spare an hour to replace the screen. Replacing the screen that comes with a metallic frame involves cutting a new screen and tucking it in place with a screen spline roller.

Luckily, metallic frames don’t rot like wooden frames. Thus, replacing the screen alone will make your window look like new.

Replacing the Screen in a Wooden Frame

Storm windows with wooden frames may look old-school. However, they last very long and offer great sealing when maintained properly. You can repair rotted wooden frames with an epoxy filler.

It’s also easy to replace any broken or missing sections of the screen mold. You can rely on our instructions to replace the screen and save these vintage windows.

Replacing Window Sills

Window sills sit on the outer side of a house. Thus, they’re often prone to rot and damage. In some cases, these problems are noticeable and can impact on your home’s visual appeal.

You can fix such problems by removing the old window sill and replacing it with a new one. We’ll guide you through the process of removing the old window sill, cutting a new sill, and installing it.

Replacing the Corner Joint

The corners of low-quality metal screens or storm sashes can loosen over time. You can easily notice loose corner joints in older windows.

Rather than replacing the entire glass window, simply apply your DIY skills to replace the joints. Simply pry out the corner joint, add a new filling. Once done, reassemble the window frame.

